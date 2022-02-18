69 Windmills release new video for acoustic version of Red Baby, Black Baby

Psychedelic outfit 69 Windmills have released a new video for an acoustic version of their single Red Baby Black Baby, which you can below.

The band recently released the track with Napalm Death frontman Barney Greenway joining 69 Windmills' Eddie Gilmour on vocals, but this new version represents a more stripped back, mellow sound.

"The acoustic version of Red Baby, Black Baby was recorded at my house in Bretagne, France in the dining room and really came about as a result of fucking covid and its wonderful ability to harness our live opportunities," explains Gilmour.

"Because of the way the songs were arranged for the forthcoming LP many of the tracks lend themselves to acoustic interpretations and this live performance is what we captured in that style. What you see is literally one of three attempts after a Sunday rehearsal.

"If Omicron has its wicked way, then there may be a few more parlour performances before we can get out there and ramp it up sonically. It's always fun to strip back the big guitars and the Hammond organ just to see if it all works."

A new 69 Windmills single Tiny Robots is scheduled for a late April release and full album Pluto Is Back On The Menu is scheduled for a July release on CD & Vinyl. Live dates will follow in August