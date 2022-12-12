10cc, Strawbs, Toyah and Robert Fripp and more for Cropredy 2023

10cc have been announced as the Friday night headliners for next year's Cropredy Festival, which will take place at Cropredy near Banbury on Thursday 10, Friday 11 and Saturday 12 August 2023.

Host band Fairport Convention will open the festival on the Thursday with a short acoustic performance then take the stage again on the Saturday to play the festival’s closing two-hour spot.

Toyah and Robert Fripp are also set to appear and there will be a farewell UK performance from the Strawbs. Also appearing will be Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman, Solstice, Kiki Dee and Carmelo Luggeri, Gilbert O’Sullivan and more.

Three-day tickets go on sale from this morning and the festival’s emphasis is on value-for-money. Festival director Gareth Williams says: “We know cash will be tight for everyone this year so we’ve pulled out all the stops to keep Cropredy as affordable as possible.”

Adult three-day tickets start at £155. “Our tickets are terrific value for money - despite booming costs we’ve kept the ticket price increase well below inflation," Willias adds. "For example, Tier 1 tickets have gone up by just £10 – that’s only a tenner more than our 2020 prices!”

As an added incentive the first 1,000 ticket orders will get a Christmas card signed by the members of Fairport Convention.

One-day and two-day tickets will go on sale in February.

Get tickets.