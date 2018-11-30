Damian Wilson & Adam Wakeman release trailer video for new album Stripped

Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman have released a trailer video for their new album, Stripped, which you can watch below.

The new album features the duo's live repertoire from their recent successful tour of the UK, including covers of David Bowie's Life On Mars ad Charlie Rich's feel Like Going Home, in basic stripped own form.

“I've never made an album that left me so exposed before, "Wakeman tells Prog. "We both recorded completely live in the studio, so every noise from the piano damper pedal, every breath, every note and expression is laid bare on the recording. There's something magical about not being able to alter or fix anything once you've captured a performance.”

The full tracklisting is:

1. Life On Mars

2. Laugh In Time

3. Written In Anger

4. Tapestries

5. People Come And Go

6. Disciple

7. Seek For Adventure

8. I Won’t Blame Life

9. Soldier

10. The Sun Will Dance In Its Twilight Hour

11. Feel Like Going Home

Stripped will be released through Blacklake Records on January 25. The pair head out on tour again on January 5. For dates and for Stripped pre-orders visit the Wilson And Wakeman website.