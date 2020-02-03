10cc announce UK tour dates

10cc have announced that they’ll head out on tour across the UK later this year.

Graham Gouldman and co. will play a total of 25 dates – kicking off at Carlisle’s Sand Centre on October 8 and wrapping up with a performance at Salisbury City Hall on November 8.

A statement reads: “Since the most recent live version of the band has been established, 10cc have toured worldwide, including Australia, Japan, Iceland, New Zealand, across the UK and Europe.

“They’ve performed at the British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park, and sold out London’s 5200 seat Royal Albert Hall in advance last year.

“It has been an eventful few years for Graham Gouldman. Not only is 10cc enjoying increasing success around the world, but recognition of his solo achievements has grown too.

“Being invited by Ringo Starr to join his All Starr Band for tours of Europe in June 2018 and the USA that September, during which the band played three 10cc songs, elevated his profile yet further.

“2020 is set to be another sell out year as the band take their inspirational live show back on the road, performing their timeless hits and more, and always with a surprise or two.”

The tour coincides with the 45th anniversary of the release of their hit single I’m Not In Love, which reached the top five in 10 countries and helped their 1975 album The Original Soundtrack climb to the top of the charts in the US.

Gouldman is joined in the 10cc lineup by Rick Fenn, Paul Burgess, Keith Hayman and Paul Canning.

Tickets will go on sale from 9am GMT this coming Friday (February 7).

A fully authorised 10cc biography titled 10cc: The Worst Band In The World will be released through Rocket 88 on February 12.

10cc: The Worst Band In The World

This fully authorised biography of 10cc has been written by Liam Newton who has been writing and researching the book for three decades. It features a foreword by Kevin Godley.View Deal

10cc 2020 UK tour

Oct 08: Carlisle Sands Centre

Oct 09: Halifax Victoria Theatre

Oct 10: Hull City Hall

Oct 11: Northampton Derngate Theatre

Oct 13: Aberdeen Music Hall

Oct 14: Edinburgh Usher Hall

Oct 15: Perth Concert Hall

Oct 16: Stevenage Concert Hall

Oct 18: Basingstoke Anvil

Oct 19: High Wycombe Swan Theatre

Oct 20: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Oct 21: Buxton Opera House

Oct 23: Rhyl Pavilion

Oct 24: Margate Winter Gardens

Oct 25: Stoke Victoria Hall

Oct 26: Reading Hexagon

Oct 28: Dartford Orchard Theatre

Oct 29: St Alban’s Arena

Oct 31: Croydon Fairfield Halls

Nov 01: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Nov 02: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 03: Weymouth Pavilion

Nov 04: Eastbourne Congress Theatre

Nov 06: Colchester Charter Hall

Nov 08: Salisbury City Hall