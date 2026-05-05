“I’m just looking forward to seeing you all again." Devin Townsend announces return to live performance after enforced hiatus
Devin Townsend's Metamorphosis tour of the UK and EU starts on September 1 and runs through to October
Devin Townsend has announced a return to live activity with a lengthy solo tour of the UK and EU throughout September and October.
Townsend announced he'd stepped back from live performance in 2025, despite being known for his colourful and sometimes unpredictable live shows that saw him headline London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall three times, once in 2015 and twice in 2022.
Today he announces his new Metamorphosis solo tour, which kicks off at Birmingham's Glee Club on September 1 before taking in various UK venues, and then heading across the Channel to Europe before returning to the UK for a final run of shows at the beginning of October.Article continues below
The show will see Townsend perform a range of tracks from his 31-strong studio album discography, from his own solo material to band projects such as Punky Brüster, Casualties Of Cool, Devin Townsend Project and Strapping Young Lad. He will also be performing material from his upcoming solo album, The Moth, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 29.
“The Moth feels like the culmination of all my musical experiences and my journey in life so far," he reveals. "And as ‘The Moth’ spreads its wings, I’m also aware of how much I’ve changed, and consequently how much remains to be expressed.
“The making of this album took me on quite a journey of self-exploration. This opportunity to get out there, tell my story with this renewed clarity, celebrate my entire anthology of music across a variety of projects (and the stories behind them) offers an opportunity to connect with the audience who made this all happen and do what I love in the process: Play music. I’ve been told The Moth seems like my life’s work and I would agree, though it was a life that no longer exists. Moving into this new life is the path now, and these events offer an introduction to that.
“I’m just looking forward to seeing you all again, singing and playing the music from this vast catalogue and discussing the stories behind it all. Thank you, and I so look forward to seeing you all again.”
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Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 8 at 10am. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.
Devin Townsend ‘Metamorphosis’ Solo UK & European Tour 2026
Sep 1 : UK Birmingham Glee Club
Sep 2: UK Bath Komedia
Sep 3: UK Southampton The 1865
Sep 4: UK Exeter The Phoenix
Sep 6: UK London Union Chapel
Sep 7: NOR Oslo Centrum Scene
Sep 9: SWE Gothenberg Pustervik
Sep 10: SWE Stockholm NYA Cirkus
Sep 12: FIN Helsinki Finlandia Talo
Sep 15: GER Hambrug Markethalle
Sep 16: POL Warsaw Podola
Sep 18: AUT Vienna Simm City
Sep 20: SWI Zurich Volkhaus
Sep 22: FRA Paris La Bataclan
Sep 23: FRA Marseille Le Silo
Sep 26: GER Munich Werk 7 Theatre
Sep 28: GER Cologne Stadthalle
Sep 29: NED Utrecht Tivoli GZ
Oct 1: UK Brighton Old Market
Oct 2: UK Cardiff The Gate
Oct 3: UK Glasgow Oran Mor
Oct 4: UK Manchester RNCM
Oct 6: UK Leeds Howard Assembly Rooms
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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