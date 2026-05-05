“I’m just looking forward to seeing you all again." Devin Townsend announces return to live performance after enforced hiatus

Devin Townsend has announced a return to live activity with a lengthy solo tour of the UK and EU throughout September and October.

Townsend announced he'd stepped back from live performance in 2025, despite being known for his colourful and sometimes unpredictable live shows that saw him headline London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall three times, once in 2015 and twice in 2022.

Today he announces his new Metamorphosis solo tour, which kicks off at Birmingham's Glee Club on September 1 before taking in various UK venues, and then heading across the Channel to Europe before returning to the UK for a final run of shows at the beginning of October.

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The show will see Townsend perform a range of tracks from his 31-strong studio album discography, from his own solo material to band projects such as Punky Brüster, Casualties Of Cool, Devin Townsend Project and Strapping Young Lad. He will also be performing material from his upcoming solo album, The Moth, which is released through InsideOut Music on May 29.

“The Moth feels like the culmination of all my musical experiences and my journey in life so far," he reveals. "And as ‘The Moth’ spreads its wings, I’m also aware of how much I’ve changed, and consequently how much remains to be expressed.

“The making of this album took me on quite a journey of self-exploration. This opportunity to get out there, tell my story with this renewed clarity, celebrate my entire anthology of music across a variety of projects (and the stories behind them) offers an opportunity to connect with the audience who made this all happen and do what I love in the process: Play music. I’ve been told The Moth seems like my life’s work and I would agree, though it was a life that no longer exists. Moving into this new life is the path now, and these events offer an introduction to that.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing you all again, singing and playing the music from this vast catalogue and discussing the stories behind it all. Thank you, and I so look forward to seeing you all again.”

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Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 8 at 10am. You can see the full list of dates and ticket details below.

Pre-order The Moth.

Devin Townsend ‘Metamorphosis’ Solo UK & European Tour 2026

Sep 1 : UK Birmingham Glee Club

Sep 2: UK Bath Komedia

Sep 3: UK Southampton The 1865

Sep 4: UK Exeter The Phoenix

Sep 6: UK London Union Chapel

Sep 7: NOR Oslo Centrum Scene

Sep 9: SWE Gothenberg Pustervik

Sep 10: SWE Stockholm NYA Cirkus

Sep 12: FIN Helsinki Finlandia Talo

Sep 15: GER Hambrug Markethalle

Sep 16: POL Warsaw Podola

Sep 18: AUT Vienna Simm City

Sep 20: SWI Zurich Volkhaus

Sep 22: FRA Paris La Bataclan

Sep 23: FRA Marseille Le Silo

Sep 26: GER Munich Werk 7 Theatre

Sep 28: GER Cologne Stadthalle

Sep 29: NED Utrecht Tivoli GZ

Oct 1: UK Brighton Old Market

Oct 2: UK Cardiff The Gate

Oct 3: UK Glasgow Oran Mor

Oct 4: UK Manchester RNCM

Oct 6: UK Leeds Howard Assembly Rooms

Get tickets.