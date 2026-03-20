"Steven's happy we're doing this and thinks it'll be great fun." Porcupine Tree offshoot Voyage 35 tease first new/old music

Voyage 35, the band featuring former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, have shared a teaser of their first new/old music. The band have announced that they will release a new version of Porcupine Tree's The Notsalgia Factory on April 3.

The pair have also released a Q+A session on YouTube, which you can also watch below, in which they answer questions from fans, shedding more light on the band's activities.

"It's all about fun," explains Wesley in the video. "Straight up. This music meant a lot to [Colin]. It meant a lot to me, back in the day. And not being part of the reunion, I think we got left out of some of the fun.

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"I love this music, and I want to play it, and when Colin and I connected and decided that we would do this, it's really about playing great music and having fun with it."

"I had the same feeling," adds Irwin. "And it was connected with not having listened to the stuff for a long time and not really thinking about it for years and then suddenly hearing the old stuff and focusing on it and thinking it was quite a good context for me, to get involved with it, even back in the early days, when it was a bit unformed, the band was finding its way. That's quite an appealing thing, for me, to go back and revisit. It was a crazy idea, but I'm glad John liked it."

The pair will be concentrating on Porcupine Tree's earlier material.

"MY idea was to concentrate on the Coma Divine era," says Irwin. "But then Joh reminded me there are some bangers after that. But this is our first tour, and we're going to try and do a bit of a selection from that whole era..

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"We may choose to go in certain directions later on, but we're testing the waters, really."

Inevitably, questions on future involvement from current Porcupine Tree members were asked.

"I got a very nice Christmas note from Richard [Barbieri]," says Wesley. "He said 'enjoy your voyage...' As for Steven, he's very focused on his solo career. He's happy we're doing this and he thinks it's gonna be great fun, but he doesn't really want to go back and revisit that old material."

The drummer for the upcoming tour remains shrouded in mystery. It won't, however, be the pair's old Porcupine Tree cohort, Chris Maitland.

"I'm in contact with Chris Maitland now, I hadn't seen him for a very long time," explains Irwin. "Part of the catalyst for getting the ball rolling with this was recording the Baldock Transmission project with him. He was very enthusiastic about the project, but at the same time, unable to commit to it.

"I don't want to speak for him. He still plays the drums for a living. He does a lot of work in theatres, and he has a very set schedule. We do have a fantastic drummer, who is a huge fan of Chris..."

"And Gavin," adds Wesley. "I'm really looking forward to working with him."

"So Chris won't be behind the drumstool, but he will be involved at some point down the line, and we'll reveal that at a later date."

Voyage 35 play live dates throughout Europe and the UK in September. You can see all the dates below.

Nostalgia Factory - Voyage 35 - Out April 3rd. - YouTube Watch On

John Wesley & Colin Edwin - Voyage 35 Q and A March 2026. - YouTube Watch On

Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival

Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg

Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul

Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy

Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove

Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand

Get tickets.