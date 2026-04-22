Porcupine Tree offshoot Voyage 35 unveil full band line-up

Voyage 35, the band featuring former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, have unveiled their live line-up for their upcoming September dates around the UK and EU.

The pair are joined by Edwin's O.R.k. bandmate, keyboard player Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari, better known as 'Lef', and drummer Alessandro Vagnoni, who himself has performed with O.Rk., deputising on occasion for Pat Mastelloto.

The band, who released their very first music earlier this month with their cover of The Nostalgia Factory (which originally featured on Porcupine Tree's 1992 debut album, On The Sunday Of Life), will release a new single this summer; their new take on Even Less, from Porcupine Tree's 1999 album Stupid Dream.

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“I know there is a lot of love out there for the early Porcupine Tree material, and many people have expressed a desire to hear it again," says Edwin. "Most of this music kind of fell by the wayside as the band moved on, and it feels right to revisit things again with a fresh approach and new musical talent”

Voyage 35 tour Europe and the UK in September, taking Porcupine Tree's original lightshow, Fruit Salad Lights, out on the road with them. You can see the full list of live dates below.

Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival

Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal

Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg

Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul

Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij

Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy

Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire

Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz

Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove

Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand

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