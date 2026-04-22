Porcupine Tree offshoot Voyage 35 unveil full band line-up
Former Porcupine Tree alumni Colin Edwin and John Wesley are joined by keyboardist Lef from O.R.k. and drummer Alessandro Vagnoni
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Voyage 35, the band featuring former Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and live guitarist John Wesley, have unveiled their live line-up for their upcoming September dates around the UK and EU.
The pair are joined by Edwin's O.R.k. bandmate, keyboard player Lorenzo Esposito Fornasari, better known as 'Lef', and drummer Alessandro Vagnoni, who himself has performed with O.Rk., deputising on occasion for Pat Mastelloto.
The band, who released their very first music earlier this month with their cover of The Nostalgia Factory (which originally featured on Porcupine Tree's 1992 debut album, On The Sunday Of Life), will release a new single this summer; their new take on Even Less, from Porcupine Tree's 1999 album Stupid Dream.Article continues below
“I know there is a lot of love out there for the early Porcupine Tree material, and many people have expressed a desire to hear it again," says Edwin. "Most of this music kind of fell by the wayside as the band moved on, and it feels right to revisit things again with a fresh approach and new musical talent”
Voyage 35 tour Europe and the UK in September, taking Porcupine Tree's original lightshow, Fruit Salad Lights, out on the road with them. You can see the full list of live dates below.
Voyage 35 EU and UK tour dates
Sep 4: ITA Revislate 2Days Prog + 1 Festival
Sep 8: GER Aschaffenburg Colos-Saal
Sep 10: NED Utrect Tivoli Vredenburg
Sep 11: NED Uden De Pul
Sep 12: NED Zoetermeer De Boerderij
Sep 15: UK O2 Bristol Academy
Sep 16: UK London Shepherd's Bush Empire
Sep 17: UK Manchester O2 Ritz
Sep 18: UK Newcastle The Grove
Sep 19: UK Glasgow Classic Grand
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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