Yes reschedule postponed UK Fragile tour to May 2027

Yes have rescheduled their previously postponed Fragile tour and will now be playing live around the country in May 2027.

The band had originally scheduled a nine-date tour celebrating their classic 1971 album this May, in what would have been Yes's first UK live dates for two years, but announced at the beginning of this month that they had been forced to postpone the dates as guitarist Steve Howe required urgent surgery and needed time to recover.

The prog legends have now announced a new run of dates for next year with Howe stating, “We’re all now looking forward to the UK dates in 2027 and will be presenting all of Fragile, in its entirety and much more. See you all then.

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“After The Yes Album, everything seemed to align. With Eddie Offord co-producing, and each of us contributing solo pieces, Fragile became a bold statement of creativity. It was Bill Bruford’s idea to include individual showcases—it was a bit oddball, but it captured the spirit of the time.”

Tickets already purchased remain valid for the new dates. Tickets (subject to booking fees) go on general sale on Thursday, April 30 at 10am. Yes were unable to reschedule the Bournemouth show and so ticketholders for that gig will be refunded. The York Barbican show on Saturday, May 15 is a newly added show. You can see the full list of dates below.

The band also recently announced that they will release their twenty-fourth studio album, Aurora, through InsideOut Music on June 12.

The new album, which features new artwork from the band's long-standing cover artist Roger Dean and his daughter Freya, features eight tracks (with two bonus tracks), including the thirteen-minute-plus Counterpoint.

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"Making this record was joyful, a chance to play, explore and give everything to the music," adds Howe. "It's always been about collaboration, somebody can write a song, but until everybody puts their contribution in it isn't really a Yes song. We’re not trying to echo the past; we’re carrying the spirit of Yes forward and turning it into something new”.

Pre-order Aurora.

May 2: Sheffield City Hall

May 3: Manchester Bridgewater Hall

May 6: Birmingham Symphony Hall

May 7: Bristol Beacon

May 10: London Palladium

May 11: London Palladium

May 13: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 15: York Barbican

May 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall