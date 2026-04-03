Cool new proggy sounds you need to hear from Plini, Chimpan A, William Gilmour & John McGuigan, Playgrounded and more in Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's brand new Tracks Of The Week! We've got seven more new and diverse slices of progressively inclined music for you to enjoy.

Once again there's no disputing last week's winner. UK pop proggers Explroung Birdsong absolutely romped home with over half the votes cast for their great new single, You Like It Best When It Hurts. Huge congratulations to Lynsey, Jonny and Matt. Chilean proggers Aisles fought valiantly for second place with Long Distance Calling's Sinister Companion pipping Bruce Soord's Pillars to third place by one vote!

The premise is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it? The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post.

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Couldn't be easier, could it? We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

PLINI - AN UNNAMABALE DESIRE

Australian prog guitar virtuoso Plini has shared a video for his brand new single, An Unnameable Desire. It's the title track of Plini's upcoming album too, which he will release on April 24. The new album, which has been mastered by Adam "Nolly" Getgood, features guest appearances from fellow guitarist Jakub Zytecki and Emily Hopkins on harp.

"I picked this as the first single because it sets the tone/sound of the album without really giving anything away," he says. "I'm known as a guitarist, but this song doesn't even really contain a guitar 'solo'. Much like the video, it's the whimsical first chapter of an adventure, and hopefully gives a false sense of security for what's to come."

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OH HIROSHIMA - BROKEN SUNLIGHT

Swedish melodic post-rock duo Oh Hiroshima have shared a video for their brand new single, Broken Sunlight. It's the first new music to be taken from the pair's upcoming album, And the Dead Tree Gives No Shelter, which they release through Pelagic Records on June 5. The album title is taken from T. S. Eliot’s epic poem The Waste Land.

"With Broken Sunlight we wanted something that hits you directly, with rhythm and melody tightly interwoven," the pair, Jakob Hemström (guitar, bass and vocals) and Oskar Nilsson (drums and percussion), say. "It’s about holding onto something fragile, a shard of hope in a reality that feels increasingly fractured"

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CHIMPAN A - I DON'T KNOW HOW TO LOVE HIM

Art rock duo Chimpan A have shared a video for their brand new single, a cover of I Don't Know How To Love Him, which featured in the film and play of Andrew Lloyd-Webber's Jesus Christ Superstar. The new cover sees singer Steve Balasamo returning to the famous rock opera, in which he himself played the title role in the 1990s.

The cover came about after songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Rob Reed attended a recent concert featuring Tim Rice discussing the songs he had written throughout his career. “I’d forgotten what an absolute classic this song is, and in a concert of certified bangers that Sir Tim has written, it stood out as being so, so beautiful, he says.

“Having played Jesus years ago, I never imagined I’d revisit Superstar in this way,” adds Balsamo. “But singing Mary’s words felt incredibly honest. The song suddenly became about confusion, compassion and humanity rather than role or character.”

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TELEPATHY (FEATURING JO QUAIL) - HOME (REDUX)

Essex quartet Telepathy, who cite themselves as "Heavy. Cinematic. Instrumental.' have teamed up with Prog's favourite cellist Jo Quail for their new single, Home (Redux). It's taken from the band's Transmissions 2.0, which has just been released through Pelagic Records, and is a reworking of the band's lauded 2025 album Transmissions.

"With Transmissions we added a heap of synthesisers, cinematic and electronic textures to our sound - so when approaching this EP, it felt natural to give some tracks to artists that could expand on this part of our sound," the band say. "We first discovered Jo’s music at Dunk Festival in 2018. We were literally stopped in our tracks but her performance. Her music (at least to us) feels both organic and futuristic, cello meets live looping - so conceptually, as we re-imagined our full band music into a more electronic space, we felt she was the natural collaborator."

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WILLIAM GILMOUR & JOHN MCGUIGAN - THE SCARECROW OF PADDENFIELD

Former The Enid and Craft keyboardist William Gilmour has resurfaced with a new composition with lyricist and vocalist John McGuigan, with whom Gilmour studied at the Academy of Music in Glasgow, but lost touch when the former moved to Bristol, before the latter's daughter put the pair back in touch almost a decade ago. They've been working together since, and the emotive The Scarecrow Of Paddenfield is just one. Let's hope we hear more soon!

"Around nine years ago, we were put in contact by John’s daughter and since then have been working on around 30 or more prog rock pieces," Gilmour explains. "This is one from a few years ago, and just managed to get the vocals from him last weekend. As for the music, I write it on a manuscript on my lap, then record it into Logic Pro X.... This Scarecrow has witnessed the battles in nature and the atrocities of man.... probably more fitting than ever. "

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PLAYGROUNDED - COUNTING EMBERS

Multinational progressive metal/electronic band Playgrounded, who are based in both Greece and the Netherlands, return with their first new music in four years with brand new single, Counting Embers. The band, who have supported the likes of Riverside, Anthema and Nine Inch Nails, will follow 2022's acclaimed The death Of Death with a new album due later this year, and with which Counting Embers gives us a first taste

“Today we share new music with you for the first time in a while," the band enthuse. "A song about the fires of this world and how painfully familiar they have become. Always aware that ashes can bloom.”

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THE PROMINENT CITIZENS - CINNAMON

The Prominent Citizens are a prog quartet from Virginia in the USA who describe themselves as "a genre‑bending songwriting collective built on big ideas, bigger hooks, and a fiercely DIY spirit." The band features Michael Askounes (guitars, keys, vox), John Marion (guitars, bass, keys, vox), and Jared Foster (guitars, vox)and Julio Scissors (songwriting/instrumentalist).

"The song is an 11-minute, four and a half part guitar-prog suite that touches on themes of the nature of the universe, loss, and acceptance," Askounes tells Prog. "Oh, and Death posing as an orange cat that lives on Mars."