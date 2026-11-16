Watch the powerful Cynthia Erivo and Travis Barker cover of Phil Collins classic In The Air Tonight that Collins' own daughter Lily called the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame's "best moment"
In a night of big moments, this might have been the biggest
On Saturday night (November 14), one of the music industry's biggest and most storied annual events took place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, as the 2026 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame ceremony saw the likes of Phil Collins, Iron Maiden, Billy Idol, Oasis, Sade, Luther Vandross, Wu-Tang Clan and Rick Rubin finally inducted into the much-discussed institution.
While this year's event made headlines for a lack of presence from some of its biggest inductees, with Iron Maiden and Oasis both noticeable by their absence (Maiden's excuse of being on tour in Australia a little more understandable than Oasis simply deciding that, according to Liam Gallagher, it was just "too far" to bother with), it was still a star-studded evening boasting performances from some seriously heavyweight names.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers dressing up as 2026 inductee Rick Rubin for a play through of Give It Away almost stole the show, but it was surely Cynthia Erivo and Travis Barker's cover of Phil Collins classic In The Air Tonight that dropped the most jaws - including that of Collins' own daughter, actress Lily, who described it as the show's "best moment" on Instagram.
Wicked star and performance theatre graduate Cynthia threw herself into a dramatic and emotional showing on vocals, with Blink-182 drummer Travis evidently honoured to be the man behind the kit, having said on stage while inducting Collins earlier in the evening that the song's iconic drums "changed everything" for him as a young music fan.
Watch a clip of the powerful performance below.
Collins - who is now a two-time inductee having first entered the Hall Of Fame in 2010 as a member of Genesis - made a rare public appearance to accept his induction personally, but promised it would be far from the last time we'd see him in the public eye. “You haven't heard the last of me," he said on stage. "I can promise you that.”
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Merlin was promoted to Executive Editor of Louder in early 2022, following over ten years working at Metal Hammer. While there, he served as Online Editor and Deputy Editor, before being promoted to Editor in 2016. Before joining Metal Hammer, Merlin worked as Associate Editor at Terrorizer Magazine and has written for Classic Rock, Rock Sound, eFestivals and others. Across his career he has interviewed legends including Ozzy Osbourne, Lemmy, Metallica, Iron Maiden (including getting a trip on Ed Force One courtesy of Bruce Dickinson), Guns N' Roses, KISS, Slipknot, System Of A Down and Meat Loaf. He has also presented and produced the Metal Hammer Podcast, presented the Metal Hammer Radio Show and is probably responsible for 90% of all nu metal-related content making it onto the site.
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