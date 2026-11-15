"There's nothing more that I would love than to have that guy here with us." Wednesday 13 on reuniting Murderdolls without Joey Jordison
Wednesday 13 admits reservations over playing Murderdolls shows without enigmatic drummer the late Joey Jordison
Wednesday 13 admits he has reservations about performing under the Murderdolls banner without late drummer Joey Jordison.
The cult horror-themed glam-punk band recently announced they are reforming to play their first shows in over a decade – their first since Jordison's death in 2021.
Now frontman Wednesday 13 had spoken about the decision to get the band back out on the road to celebrate their 25th anniversary without the enigmatic drummer.
He tells Waste Some Time: "It doesn't feel right without Joey. There's nothing more that I would love than to have that guy here with us.
"Because I know that if he was here, there would be a new Murderdolls out. It'd be happening. I know it. We were already talking about it. I know it would be happening. But he's not here. This 25-year anniversary's here."
Wednesday 13 previously resurrected the band in 2018 without Jordison for a one-off show in tribute to former drummer Ben Graves, who had died earlier that year.
No announcement has been made as to who else will feature in the reunited Murderdolls. The line-up at their last show in 2018 included guitarist Acey Slade and bassist Eric Griffin, who played on Beyond The Valley Of The Murderdolls, plus guitarist Alex Kane and ex-Type O Negative drummer Johnny Kelly.
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On how the latest reunion came about, the vocalist adds: "The conversation started last summer when I was on tour and doing festivals and stuff.cIt was, like, 'Oh, we gotta do something for the 25th anniversary.'
"And we started talking about it when we got home. And it was months and months of ideas, and we finally got it together and we decided that we would celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Murderdolls and Joey and Ben. And we would do it with just some select shows."
The reunion has the blessing of Jordison's sisters Katie and Annie.
Stef wrote close to 5,000 stories during his time as assistant online news editor and later as online news editor between 2014-2016. An accomplished reporter and journalist, Stef has written extensively for a number of UK newspapers and also played bass with UK rock favourites Logan. His favourite bands are Pixies and Clap Your Hands Say Yeah. Stef left the world of rock'n'roll news behind when he moved to his beloved Canada in 2016, but he started on his next 5000 stories in 2022.
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