It was 10.30pm on a Friday night, and Pieces Of Molly frontman Ewen Glasgow was at home in Christchurch, New Zealand, when he received the Instagram message that might change his life: “Wanna come and tour the UK?”

The message came from Ralph Robinson, frontman with high-octane UK rockers Asomvel, who mine a similarly gritty vein of high-spirited rock’n’roll to the Kiwi quartet.

“I sent him our shit because they’re in the same lane as us,” says Glasgow. “If there was ever a band we could connect with at some point, it would be them.”

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The trip isn’t one that a band like Pieces Of Molly can necessarily afford, but they’re throwing caution to the wind.

“We know there’s a big financial undertaking, but we were like, who cares?” says Glasgow.

“We’ll scrape some money together somehow,” adds bassist Doug Stewart. “Once we’re there, we’re there. That’s the key. We didn’t really think about how we’re going to sleep.”

This feels like a valediction for Pieces Of Molly. Like many young Kiwis, Glasgow spent time in the UK trying to get something off the ground.

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“I was twenty-one or twenty-two, and just couldn’t really inject myself into the scene,” he says. “I was probably just really naive and didn’t know what the fuck I was doing. To be honest, I was just hanging out at the [much-missed drinking establishment] Cro Bar in London.”

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Back in NZ, Glasgow put Pieces Of Molly together. The current line-up (completed by guitarist Sam Kubiak and drummer Kurt Fleming) have been together for seven years and released their debut album in 2022. A hot and fiery collection, it’s informed by the likes of AC/DC and Motörhead, and throws in the livewire energy of local garage rockers the D4 and The Datsuns. The album’s two singles – I Don’t Wanna and Dead Sky – both hit the Top 20 in the New Zealand chart.

Don’t Take Me To The Disco, the band’s second album, is an equally filthy affair, a breakneck collection of songs that frequently threaten to spiral off the rails but – aided by hypnotic riffing and smartly arranged gang vocals on the choruses – end up as purposeful as they are powerful. Mixed in Austin, Texas by Chris ‘Frenchie’ Smith, whose CV includes The Answer, Scorpion Child and Santana, it’s another high-velocity triumph.

So, what can UK music fans expect from Pieces Of Molly?

“Balls-to-the-wall, furious rock’n’roll,” says Glasgow. “I think we’re hungrier than most because we’re muzzled up in this corner of the world. It’s a lot harder for us to get these opportunities. For us, the UK is a mecca. It’s the heavy metal motherland.

Don’t Take Me To The Disco is out now. Pieces Of Molly’s tour with Asomvel kicked off on November 13. For dates and tickets, check the Asomvel website.