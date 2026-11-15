Longtime Journey drummer Dean Castronovo has stepped away from the band's ongoing Final Frontier tour for health reasons.

"After careful consideration and an extensive year of touring, our talented, longtime drummer Deen Castronovo has decided to step away to focus on personal health matters that require his attention," say the band in a statement. "He has our full support during this time and extends his heartfelt thanks to the fans for the love, encouragement, and kindness he has received.

"Native New Yorker Steve Murphy, who comes to us from working with bands such as Alan Parsons Project, Trans Siberian Orchestra, Christopher Cross and Jack Bruce, will be joining us for the remainder of November. We look forward to continuing to share unforgettable nights of music with all of you."

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After working with Journey leader Neal Schon in Bad English between 1987 and 1998, Castronovo joined Journey in 1998. He was dismissed from the band in 2015 after being charged with fourth-degree assault, and was placed on probation for four years after pleading guilty to domestic violence crimes. He returned to Journey in 2021.

"I needed to take some time off," Castronovo told Ultimate Classic Rock in 2023. "I had to take some time off and, pardon my language, get my shit together. I was a mess, and it was horrible what happened. But today, I'm doing great, clean and sober, working hard, doing what I need to do – and I put God first, family second. My job is third, where before it was all the other way around."

Seven shows remain on the current leg of Journey's Final Frontier tour. Full dates below.

"What began as 'The Final Frontier' now feels more like 'The Long Goodbye.'" Schon said last month. "We’re letting our hearts – and the connection we feel with you every night – help guide what comes next.



"Thank you for standing with us, singing with us and giving us so many reasons to keep playing. This journey belongs to all of us."

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Nov 16: St. Louis Enterprise Center, MO

Nov 18: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Nov 20: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Nov 22: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Nov 24: Anaheim Honda Center, CA

Nov 27: Las Vegas MGM Grand Garden Arena, NV

Nov 28: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Apr 21: Stateline Tahoe Blue Events Center, NV

Apr 23: Stateline Tahoe Blue Events Center, NV

Apr 24: Indio Stagecoach Festival, CA

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