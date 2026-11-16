In 2020, American singer-songwriter Zach Bryan launched The Belting Bronco, a web series in which musicians performed stripped-back acoustic versions of their songs in the back of his 1988 Ford Bronco.

The show produced eight episodes before going on hiatus in 2024, but it returned last month with former Drive-By Truckers man Jason Isbell, and the latest edition features Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty.

In an episode to mark Veterans Day – Bryan served as an Aviation Ordnanceman in the US Navy, while Fogerty was a supply clerk in the Army Reserve – Fogerty reflects on his three years in the Army and plays five Creedence classics: Lodi, Have You Ever Seen The Rain, Bad Moon Rising, Proud Mary and Fortunate Son.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

"I'm very proud to be a veteran," says Fogerty. "It's something I've thought about over the years of my life. It's great to be a part of the fabric of our country, and having supported it and to look back at this stage of my life, it feels really good."

Last month, Bryan announced that Fogerty would join him for a dozen shows on next year's Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs stadium tour (full dates below). The pair have also written an as-yet-unnamed song together.

John Fogerty (Of Creedence Clearwater Revival) - The Belting Bronco - Episode Ten - YouTube Watch On

Zach Bryan: 2027 Young Manhood and Other Donatable Organs Tour

Apr 28: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN *

May 01: Indianapolis Lucas Oil Stadium, IN *

May 04: Green Bay Lambeau Field, WI *

May 07: Chicago Soldier Field, IL *

May 08: Chicago Soldier Field, IL *

May 14: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

May 15: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ *

May 18: Baltimore M&T Bank Stadium, MD *

May 22: Nashville Nissan Stadium, TN *

May 25: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA *

May 29: Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium, GA *

Jun 02: Buffalo Highmark Stadium, NY *

Jul 16: Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium, NV #

Jul 20: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA #

Jul 24: Seattle Lumen Field, WA #

Jul 27: Vancouver BC Place, BC #

Jul 28: Vancouver BC Place, BC #

Jul 31: Vancouver BC Place, BC #

Aug 01: Edmonton Commonwealth Stadium, AB #

Aug 06: Boise Albertsons Stadium, ID #

Dec 02: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ^

Dec 03: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ^

Dec 04: Melbourne Marvel Stadium, Australia ^

Dec 10: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia ^

Dec 11: Sydney Accor Stadium, Australia ^

Dec 17: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ^

Dec 18: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ^

Dec 19: Brisbane Suncorp Stadium, Australia ^

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

* = with John Fogerty and Fey Fili

# = with Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen and Gabriella Rose

^ = with Vance Joy and Emma Ogier

Find Zach Bryan tickets.