Trivium detail long-awaited new album Crown In The Grave, release anthemic title track: “we wanted to take everything that makes Trivium what it is, but present it in ways we hadn’t before”

Following the release of lead single Dead Inside Of Me last month, Florida metalcore greats Trivium have confirmed details of their long-awaited 11th album.

Crown In The Grave, the follow-up to last year’s Struck Dead EP and the band’s first full-length since 2021’s In The Court Of The Dragon, comes out on November 20. Preorders are now live; the tracklisting and artwork can be seen below.

The title track has been released accompanied by a music video inspired by Japanese cinema of the 50s through the 70s. Watch below.

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Longtime bassist Paolo Gregoletto comments: “Crown In The Grave is our 11th record, and when you get this far into a career, it’s easy to rest on what you've already done – or to reinvent yourself just for the sake of it. With this record, we wanted to find the space between those two things: take everything we’ve learned and everything that makes Trivium what it is, but present it in ways we hadn’t before.”

He adds: “We also wanted the record to exist within its own world. That began with the title track, inspired by [Japanese director] Akira Kurosawa’s Throne Of Blood, and led us deeper into Japanese horror and cinema from the 50s, 60s and 70s. That influence grew into this darker, ghostly atmosphere that became a set of guardrails for the music, lyrics, artwork and overall identity of the record.”

Crown In The Grave will mark Trivium’s first album with new drummer Alex Rudinger (ex-Whitechapel), who replaced Alex Bent last year. It will also be their first full-length album recorded at The Hangar, their self-built studio and rehearsal space in their hometown of Orlando.

Trivium will promote Crown In The Grave on a North American tour with In Flames. Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy and Frozen Soul will support. The shows kick off on November 5 at Jannus Live in St Petersburg, Florida, and conclude on December 19 at the Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina.

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In the New Year, Trivium and In Flames will reunite for a European tour, with Paleface Swiss and Vola opening. See dates below.

Trivium - "Crown In The Grave" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Trivium – Crown In The Grave:

Crown In The Grave Dead Inside Of Me Lie Of It All The Haunting Agony Paradise Of Sinners Blood On The Throne Blackout The Dawn Death Throes Devour Your Dreams Shadow Of The Sun

(Image credit: Roadrunner)

Trivium and In Flames 2027 European co-headline tour: