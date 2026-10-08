Trivium detail long-awaited new album Crown In The Grave, release anthemic title track: “we wanted to take everything that makes Trivium what it is, but present it in ways we hadn’t before”
The Florida metalcore firebrands’ first album since 2021 drops on November 20
Following the release of lead single Dead Inside Of Me last month, Florida metalcore greats Trivium have confirmed details of their long-awaited 11th album.
Crown In The Grave, the follow-up to last year’s Struck Dead EP and the band’s first full-length since 2021’s In The Court Of The Dragon, comes out on November 20. Preorders are now live; the tracklisting and artwork can be seen below.
The title track has been released accompanied by a music video inspired by Japanese cinema of the 50s through the 70s. Watch below.
Longtime bassist Paolo Gregoletto comments: “Crown In The Grave is our 11th record, and when you get this far into a career, it’s easy to rest on what you've already done – or to reinvent yourself just for the sake of it. With this record, we wanted to find the space between those two things: take everything we’ve learned and everything that makes Trivium what it is, but present it in ways we hadn’t before.”
He adds: “We also wanted the record to exist within its own world. That began with the title track, inspired by [Japanese director] Akira Kurosawa’s Throne Of Blood, and led us deeper into Japanese horror and cinema from the 50s, 60s and 70s. That influence grew into this darker, ghostly atmosphere that became a set of guardrails for the music, lyrics, artwork and overall identity of the record.”
Crown In The Grave will mark Trivium’s first album with new drummer Alex Rudinger (ex-Whitechapel), who replaced Alex Bent last year. It will also be their first full-length album recorded at The Hangar, their self-built studio and rehearsal space in their hometown of Orlando.
Trivium will promote Crown In The Grave on a North American tour with In Flames. Orbit Culture, Fit For An Autopsy and Frozen Soul will support. The shows kick off on November 5 at Jannus Live in St Petersburg, Florida, and conclude on December 19 at the Fillmore in Charlotte, North Carolina.
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In the New Year, Trivium and In Flames will reunite for a European tour, with Paleface Swiss and Vola opening. See dates below.
Trivium – Crown In The Grave:
- Crown In The Grave
- Dead Inside Of Me
- Lie Of It All
- The Haunting
- Agony
- Paradise Of Sinners
- Blood On The Throne
- Blackout The Dawn
- Death Throes
- Devour Your Dreams
- Shadow Of The Sun
Trivium and In Flames 2027 European co-headline tour:
- Mar 29: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland (Trivium headline)
- Mar 31: Glasgow OVO Hydro, UK (Trivium headline)
- Apr 02: Manchester Co-op Live, UK (Trivium headline)
- Apr 03: London Alexandra Palace, UK (Trivium headline)
- Apr 04: Cardiff Utilita Arena Cardiff, UK (Trivium headline)
- Apr 06: Brussels Lotto Arena, Belgium
- Apr 07: Paris Zénith, France
- Apr 09: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
- Apr 10: Dresden Messe Dresden, Germany
- Apr 11: Berlin Velodrom, Germany
- Apr 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg
- Apr 14: Bern Festhalle, Switzerland
- Apr 16: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany
- Apr 17: Düsseldorf PSD Bank Dome, Germany
- Apr 18: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands
- Apr 20: Prague O2 Universum, Czech Republic
- Apr 21: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria
- Apr 23: Stuttgart Schleyer-Halle, Germany
- Apr 24: Munich Zenith, Germany
- Apr 25: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany
- Apr 27: Copenhagen K.B. Hallen, Denmark (In Flames headline)
- Apr 29: Oslo Spektrum, Norway (In Flames headline)
- May 01: Stockholm Avicii Arena, Sweden (In Flames headline)
- May 03: Tampere Nokia Arena, Finland (In Flames headline)
- May 05: Riga Xiaomi Arena, Latvia
- May 07: Katowice Spodek, Poland
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. James Hetfield once told him to stop smiling.
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