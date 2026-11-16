Mike Portnoy’s son Max was on the road with his dad when his split with Dream Theater began to take shape – but the younger drummer doesn’t remember any of it.

In 2010, while touring with Avenged Sevenfold, Portnoy Sr wanted to take a hiatus from the prog metal giants he’d co-founded, only to be told his colleagues didn’t want the same. That led to his departure and a 13-year split that ended with their reunion in 2023.

The DT co-founder has often discussed his feelings about the drama, including suffering from stress and overwork combined with a desire to explore other musical directions. It can only have been a harrowing period for his entire family.

The Real Story Behind Mike Portnoy Leaving Dream Theater - YouTube Watch On

But in a new Drumeo video, his surprise is clear when he discovers that Max – who was in his own prog metal band, Next To None, at the time – has no recollection of what happened. And Max, in turn, looks a little embarrassed to be admitting it to his dad.

“I straight-up do not remember it at all,” he says, explaining that he recently discussed it with sister Melody. “And I was like, old enough – I was about 10 years old, 11?”

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“It’s kind of crazy,” says Max, repeating: “I don’t remember at all.”

“It’s weird that you can remember tours from when you were like, six years old,” Mike reflects.

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Max does recall his dad playing him a section of A7X track A Little Piece of Heaven and telling him, “I’m playing with these guys now.” His reaction was “Okay, cool!” – but he still has no recollection of the DT situation.

“Not to get too into it,” Mike says, “but you guys were on tour with me. You guys spent a week with me when I was out with Avenged Sevenfold. We had a separate bus… You did a bunch of shows on the East Coast and we had a day off in New York City. That’s when I met with Dream Theater, and you guys were with me.

“I had the meeting with those guys to let them know that – well, at that time I just wanted a break. I told them what I was feeling and what I was hoping for and hoping we would agree to. But in any case you guys were with me when that happened.”

Max continues to look lost: “I don’t remember! I was thinking about it – how do I not remember?”

“Yeah,” Dad says – and then, after another denial from Max, he adds: “Wow…”