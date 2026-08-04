Get the new issue of Metal Hammer with an exclusive Dominum cover, brain stress ball and signed art card

Metal Hammer has teamed up with zombie-metal sensation Dominum for a bundle you won’t find in the shops!

Exclusively via the Louder webstore, you can get your hands on the latest issue of Hammer with singer Dr Dead and guitarist Tommy Kemp on the cover. There’s also an art card, signed by Dr Dead, and a brain-shaped stress ball that comes in its own, bespoke box. Order your package now while stocks last!

Inside the new Hammer, we take Dr Dead and Tommy Kemp to a zombie-themed escape room in their native Germany. As the clock on the hour-long puzzle ticks, they open up about the band’s story and what it takes to put on their theatrical, horror-inspired costumes night in and night out.