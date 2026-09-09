Louisa Livingstone as she appeared on the cover of Black Sabbath's debut album

Louisa Livingstone, the woman whose ghostly figure adorns the cover of Black Sabbath's debut album, has released a rock opera based on Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland books. Livingstone was identified as the model on the cover of Black Sabbath in 2020, after five decades of silence.

Earlier this year, Livingstone – who records music under the name Indreba (short for Incredible Dream Band) – released a pair of songs celebrating her place in history, with Witch Woman alluding to her iconic appearance and The Woman By The Mill referencing the location of the photograph, at Mapledurham Watermill in Oxfordshire.

"Witch Woman came out of nowhere as a sudden idea of what I could do," she tells Rolling Stone. "Black Sabbath fans loved the songs, which was gratifying as it was aimed at them and definitely deliberately in the metal genre for that reason.”

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Now Livingstone has released Alice, an AI-assisted five-track EP she describes as "a psychedelic rock opera featuring Alice who returns to explore the crazy 2026 world of the internet and AI."

"Tracks one to five tell the story in sequence with an abundance of captivating musical changes," she adds. "The lyrics are a key element in this rollercoaster ride of a music trip."

"I used to be very judgmental about AI like many people," she tells Rolling Stone, "but it’s a tool that you can use to create either absolute rubbish or ‘slop’ as it’s called, to something really good and interesting."

The songs include the opening Feed Your Head, which takes Jefferson Airplane's own Alice In Wonderland-themed classic White Rabbit as its starting point, but updates the lyrics to include lines like "One pill makes you scroll for hours" and "If you go chasing white rabbits / down the algorithms of your mind."

Alice is available via Bandcamp.