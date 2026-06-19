Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson is on the cover of the new, gift-packed issue of Prog, on sale now!

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson is on the cover of the new, gift-packed issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

Issue 171 of Prog comes with a really cool Prog laptop sticker, a Jethro Tull artprint, a newly updated 148-page Tull eBook and a 15-track sampler from Prog For Peart festival featuring all the bands appearing this July.

Ian Anderson of Jethro Tull graces the cover and is the first-ever interviewee of Prog's brand-new All-New All-Star Interview. We got a host of Ian's famous friends, fans and peers to ask him that burning, Tull-related question that they’ve always wanted to ask. The likes of Rick Wakeman, Derek Shulman, Carl Palmer, Roy Harper, Gavin Esler, Mikael Åkerfeldt and loads more to give Ian a good grilling. The result is one of the funniest interviews you'll read with Ian. Plus, on the back of new reissues, we explore the band's journey with new technology that led them to Ian's solo album Walk Into Light and Tull's own Under Wraps.

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At the same time Marillion frontman Steve Hogarth tells us about trying to avoid being punched while running around South Yorkshire in a bathrobe, yellow clogs and lots of beads as he looks back over his career in The Prog Interview; Yes tell us all about making their 24th studio album, Aurora; and we celebrate 25 years of everyone’s favourite online prog store Burning Shed.

Elsewhere, Exploring Birdsong, A.A. Williams, MONO, Tarja, Liminal Sky, The Paradox Twin, Franck Carducci, Jonas Lindberg and more tell us all about their latest releases.

Prog 171. Get it today!

Also in Prog 171...

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Yes - Steve Howe and Jon Davison talk us through Yes’s 24th studio album, Aurora.

A.A. Williams - atmospheric post-rocker on balancing crippling shyness with playing arenas, and her new album, Solstice.

Burning Shed - celebrating 25 years of everyone’s favourite online prog store.

Exploring Birdsong - it’s been seven years in the making and the band’s debut album, Every House We Built, has finally arrived. We find out more.

Liminal Sky - missing Anathema and Messenger? Check out the beautiful but gloom-laden Liminal Sky.

Tarja - the Finnish prog metal soprano gets heavier and proggier on Frisson Noir.

MONO - the Japanese post-rockers ruminate on loss and grief on new album Snowdrop.

The Paradox Twin - UK proggers return with the deeply personal A Romance Of Many Dimensions.

Franck Carducci - the French rocker tackles some weighty themes on his fourth LP, Sheeple.

Shane Embury - Napalm Death’s Shane Embury tells us all about his very proggy new solo album.

Steve Hogarth - from running around Doncaster in a robe and yellow clogs to tales of the new Marillion album and a solo reissue.

Jonas Lindberg - the Swedish prog rocker on a world full of Bo Hansen, David Gilmour, Spock’s Beard and The Corrs.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Exploring Birdsong, Pink Floyd, Chris Squire, Supertramp, Hawkwind, Kristoffer GildenlÖw, MONO, Prince Of Failure, Liminal Sky, Anekdoten, Tom Penaguin, Lifesigns, Nektar and loads more!

And reviews of gigs by Jon Anderson, Jethro Tull, The Gathering, Karnivool, Magenta, Angine de Poitrine, Claire Hamill, Stick Men and more.

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