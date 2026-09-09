Slipknot surprise release brand new song Arsenal: "It is absolutely a pummelling experience" says Corey Taylor

Slipknot have surprise released a brand new song, Arsenal.

The Iowa group's first new music since 2022's The End So Far, the song was premiered in the 'Hottest Record' slot on BBC Radio 1's New Music Show With Jack Saunders.



It's the band's first release since they shed long-standing members Sid Wilson and Craig Jones, and replaced drummer Jay Weinberg with ex-Sepultura man Eloy Casagrande. It's also the first Slipknot release on their own (sic)est Records label.



Speaking to presenter Jack Saunders, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor describes the song as "pummelling".



"It pummels, it is absolutely a pummelling experience," he says. "One of my favourite things about it is, it kind of encapsulates everything that we do. Like it's got these great moments of hyperactivity, and then at the end, man, there's this sublime drop that just makes it. It's like we've got everyone by the hair, and we're just going, Go! Go! That to me sums up Slipknot completely."

The chorus of Arsenal runs:



"I got a lot to fuckin' say

And if you didn't listen

You didn't hear me anyway



LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO

LETS LETS GO LETS GO LETS GO"

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Earlier this year, in April, core Slipknot trio Taylor, Shawn Crahan and Jim Root plus the now departed Sid Wilson released Look Outside Your Window, the arty, experimental album they recorded during the studio sessions for 2008’s All Hope Is Gone.



Shawn Crahan first revealed the existence of Look Outside Your Window during a 2018 interview with Hammer, looking back at All Hope Is Gone 10 years after its release. 'Clown' said that the sessions for the album were so chaotic that they split the band into two unofficial factions, leading one half of the lineup to track what would become the long-shelved music.

“While too much politics was happening in the studio, I was blowing my fucking brains out with art,” he explained. “It was a positive thing. I had my negativity and positivity, but doing that kept me equal.”