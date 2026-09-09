Watch Evanescence and Poppy play their Spiritbox crossover End Of You live for the first time ever

Evanescence singer Amy Lee and pop-metal solo artist Poppy have played End Of You, their collaborative track with Spiritbox frontwoman Courtney LaPlante, live for the first time ever.

The pair performed the 2025 standalone single at the first date of Evanescence’s European tour on Tuesday, September 8, at First Direct Arena in Leeds. Poppy is a support act on the tour, along with US singer K.Flay. Even though LaPlante wasn’t present, it was the first time End Of You has been played onstage since its release last September.

The End Of You debut was part of a 22-song setlist that featured material from Evanescence’s new album, Sanctuary, plus such hits as Bring Me To Life and My Immortal. K.Flay appeared onstage for their collaborative single Fight Like A Girl, which was part of the soundtrack to 2025 action film Ballerina before making it onto the Sanctuary tracklisting. See the setlist and watch the End Of You debut below.

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End Of You was produced by ex-Bring Me The Horizon member Jordan Fish and released on September 4, 2025, via Sumerian Records. The idea for the song came during the making of Poppy’s 2024 album Negative Spaces, from a conversation between her and producer Fish.

“I knew he was friends with Amy, and I thought she would really be a great person to meet and get to talk to,” Poppy told NME. “It was mine and Jordan’s idea to start with, and then we thought, ‘What if we made our version of a dark Moulin Rouge [referring to Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 jukebox musical], like Lady Marmalade?”

Lee said that the lyrics were about “about taking on the patriarchy”: “In order to make way for the new, we have to let some old ways die, and I don’t feel that should be as hard as it is. I love change, and things can stand to definitely get a lot better than they are right now. It’s about challenging the norms and showing how strong we are when unified as women.”

Although more music from the three singers wasn’t in the pipeline when End Of You came out, Lee said she was open to future collaborations with Poppy and LaPlante, including appearing on a game show with them. “We’ll see what fun shenanigans could come out of this collab!” she said.

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Sanctuary came out in June and received positive reviews, including four stars from Metal Hammer. Evanescence’s tour continues tonight, September 10, at Co-op Live in Manchester. See the remaining dates and get tickets via their website.

Meanwhile, Spiritbox released a new single, Mourning, this week and are about to embark on a European tour of their own with Jinjer and Dying Wish. The first show takes place at Sec Hall 3 in Glasgow on Saturday, September 12.

19. Evanescence & Poppy - End of You - Live Debute 2026 Tour - Leeds (Full concert) - YouTube Watch On

Evanescence setlist: First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK – September 8, 2026