Soundgarden teamed up with The Pretty Reckless vocalist Taylor Momsen and Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready on September 9 for a special NFL show at Seattle's Lumen Field.

Following McCready's pre-show rendition of the US national anthem, the hometown heroes performed Outshined and Spoonman during the halftime break at the Seattle Seahawks' NFL season opener against New England Patriots.

The Seahawks, who defeated the Patriots earlier this year in Super Bowl LX, won 13-10.

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Momsen has performed lead vocals with the surviving members of Soundgarden on several occasions since the death of frontman Chris Cornell on May 17, 2017. Her band, The Pretty Reckless were the opening act on Soundgarden's last tour with Cornell, and she subsequently sang at the 2019 I Am the Highway tribute concert and at their 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil and drummer Matt Cameron also guested on The Pretty Reckless' 2021 album, Death By Rock And Roll, on the song Only Love Can Save Me Now.

"Chris Cornell’s work speaks to me on a level that nothing else does," Momsen told NME earlier this year. "When something touches you that way, it’s hard to put into words just exactly why. There is just this connection, and it’s like it is speaking to you on a level that is so deep that it feels like a part of you. I’ve listened to his solo work and to Soundgarden so many times, but every time I listen to them, it evokes something different in me.

"There is the sheer amount of depth and sensitivity and aggression… [but] also, it’s so smart. It’s musically exquisite and complex — like this never-ending onion where you discover something new about it and about yourself every time you listen to it. I think that is so powerful and so fucking rare. It’s coming from a place that’s so deep and so powerful that it touches your soul."

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Taylor Momsen + Soundgarden, + Mike McCready at halftime… only in Seattle do we get football with a side of grunge https://t.co/M3pixXP2lpSeptember 10, 2026

Soundgarden are currently putting the finishing touches to unreleased material featuring Cornell.

"It's atypical in the way we approach it," Thayil said in an interview with LifeMinute. "There isn't a record label budgeting time and money with a particular schedule with everybody else's obligations, professionally or with family or whatever. We have to find the time and coordinate amongst ourselves to address the work. It's coming.



"It's important for the legacy of Soundgarden," he added. "It's important for the legacy of Chris Cornell. It is doing right by our collective work. It is doing right by our partner and friend."