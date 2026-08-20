“I ground myself to the bone for this record." Motionless In White celebrate 20 years with their first ever Metal Hammer cover
Celebrating their 20th anniversary with new album Decades, Motionless In White are on our new cover
As Motionless In White hit 20, we find out how they’ve evolved from metalcore wannabes to an arena band who are headlining Bloodstock next year – and it’s partly down to the determination of their only original member, frontman Chris Motionless.
In our emotional interview, Chris reveals the highs and lows of their journey so far, why making new album Decades took four years, and how it was the closest he’s ever come to walking away from the band.
“I ground myself to the bone for this record,” he says. “I was going into these toxic cycles of workaholism and just burnt myself out. It took a little bit of my passion away, because it felt like a job for the first time, so I definitely wanted to walk away and come back to it. That’s part of why it took so long.”
We also go inside Ghost’s massive new concert movie, 2 Big To Rig. Tobias Forge tells us about how they captured the epic Skeletour stage show, the unfortunate incident that nearly derailed it, and his “extracurricular” future plans.
Elsewhere, Mastodon open up about the death of guitarist Brent Hinds, just months after he split from the band. They explain why they’re moving forwards with new album Marrow Deep, and a brand new outlook.
Zoltan Bathory gets The Hammer Interview treatment, explaining how he arrived in the US with little more than a Hungarian-English dictionary, braving cockroaches and judo throws to steer Five Finger Death Punch to the top.
Meanwhile, seven years on from his throat cancer diagnosis, Dave Mustaine revisits his journey in an exclusive interview and an extract from his new book, In My Darkest Hour.
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Green Lung take us on a tour of London’s graveyards and occult hotspots, Halestorm power couple Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger tackle your questions about love, keytars and… killer farts?! And Snot explain why they’re back in the studio, almost 30 years after the tragic death of frontman Lynn Strait.
Sleep Theory’s Cullen Moore shares his soulful playlist, Mudvayne/Hellyeah veteran Chad Grey delivers the lessons he learned from hanging out with a young Slipknot and meeting James Hetfield, and Godsmack give us the inside story of their blockbuster anthem, I Stand Alone. Plus, we meet Decessus, the Chilean death metal band led by a beauty queen.
All this, along with Eddfest, Metallica, Bring Me The Horizon, Sigh, Rory, System Of A Down, Acid Bath, Duff McKagan and much, much more.
Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door
Eleanor was promoted to the role of Editor at Metal Hammer magazine after over seven years with the company, having previously served as Deputy Editor and Features Editor. Prior to joining Metal Hammer, El spent three years as Production Editor at Kerrang! and four years as Production Editor and Deputy Editor at Bizarre. She has also written for the likes of Classic Rock, Prog, Rock Sound and Visit London amongst others, and was a regular presenter on the Metal Hammer Podcast.
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