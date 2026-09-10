Bryan Adams announces new album How's It Goin', a "deeply personal musical love letter to Canada"
How's It Goin' features the songs When Canada Joined Newfoundland, Canada’s Wild Eastern Edge, and Lake Ontario
Bryan Adams has announced details of his 17th album. How's It Goin' is the follow-up to last year's Roll with the Punches, and will be released via Adams' own BAD Records on November 6.
According to Adams' representatives, How's It Goin' is "a deeply personal musical love letter to Canada" which is "rooted in the people, places, landscapes and stories that have shaped his home country."
"The idea was simply to make a record about Canada," says Adams. "It started with writing the song for the documentary Canada’s Wild Eastern Edge, and after doing so much research, I was inspired to start writing more songs about Canada. Musically, it took me somewhere a little different too, which made the whole thing exciting."
Adams has already released two singles from the album. 51st State arrived in July as a tongue-in-cheek response to the suggestion that Canada might be better off as part of the US, and The Ballad Of Terry Fox – released last month – is a celebration of Fox, the amputee who famously ran 5000 miles across Canada from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador to Victoria, British Columbia, to raise money for cancer research.
"I remember Terry’s run back in 1980 when I was on tour in Canada playing 200-capacity clubs," says Adams. "I was 20 years old, and I think Terry was a year older than me.
"When he stopped near Thunder Bay on September 1, I had just played in Ottawa, and his run was all over the news. Without knowing it, Terry gave our country a ‘something' and ‘someone' that everyone could agree on and unite behind."
How's It Goin' will be released in the usual formats, as well as a hardback book edition containing the album on CD and images connected to the songs. It's available to order now. Full tracklist below.
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Bryan Adams: How's It Goin' tracklist
How’s It Goin’
Highway 16
Diesel & Dirt
The Battle Of Lundy’s Lane
The Ballad Of Terry Fox
51st State
When Canada Joined Newfoundland
A Handful Of Gold
Iron Ribbon
The Bridge
Canada’s Wild Eastern Edge
Heave Away
Lake Ontario *
* digital album bonus track
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. He once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, has flown on the Goodyear Blimp, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
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