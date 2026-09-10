Bryan Adams has announced details of his 17th album. How's It Goin' is the follow-up to last year's Roll with the Punches, and will be released via Adams' own BAD Records on November 6.

According to Adams' representatives, How's It Goin' is "a deeply personal musical love letter to Canada" which is "rooted in the people, places, landscapes and stories that have shaped his home country."

"The idea was simply to make a record about Canada," says Adams. "It started with writing the song for the documentary Canada’s Wild Eastern Edge, and after doing so much research, I was inspired to start writing more songs about Canada. Musically, it took me somewhere a little different too, which made the whole thing exciting."

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Adams has already released two singles from the album. 51st State arrived in July as a tongue-in-cheek response to the suggestion that Canada might be better off as part of the US, and The Ballad Of Terry Fox – released last month – is a celebration of Fox, the amputee who famously ran 5000 miles across Canada from St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador to Victoria, British Columbia, to raise money for cancer research.

"I remember Terry’s run back in 1980 when I was on tour in Canada playing 200-capacity clubs," says Adams. "I was 20 years old, and I think Terry was a year older than me.

"When he stopped near Thunder Bay on September 1, I had just played in Ottawa, and his run was all over the news. Without knowing it, Terry gave our country a ‘something' and ‘someone' that everyone could agree on and unite behind."

How's It Goin' will be released in the usual formats, as well as a hardback book edition containing the album on CD and images connected to the songs. It's available to order now. Full tracklist below.

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Bryan Adams - The Ballad of Terry Fox (from the film ‘Run Terry Run’) - YouTube Watch On

Bryan Adams: How's It Goin' tracklist

How’s It Goin’

Highway 16

Diesel & Dirt

The Battle Of Lundy’s Lane

The Ballad Of Terry Fox

51st State

When Canada Joined Newfoundland

A Handful Of Gold

Iron Ribbon

The Bridge

Canada’s Wild Eastern Edge

Heave Away

Lake Ontario *

* digital album bonus track