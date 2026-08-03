Get the new issue of Metal Hammer with an exclusive Electric Callboy cover and art print

Metal Hammer has teamed up with German electro-metal party-starters Electric Callboy for a special bundle you won’t find in the shops.

In celebration of the six-piece’s long-awaited new album Tanzneid, we’re giving customers the chance to buy our new issue with an exclusive cover, as well as a number art print dedicated to the band – only via the Louder webstore!

The new Hammer contains an extensive interview with singers Kevin Ratajczak and Nico Sallach, looking back on their career so far as well as the story of Tanzneid. Sallach opens up about his past throwing weekly house parties for all his friends.

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“At its peak, we had 80 people in this tiny flat. People that we didn’t know were ringing the doorbell,” he says. “They treated our flat like shit. I wanted to go to bed, and there were drinks and liquids that I couldn’t identify all over my bed! Very good memories, even if it doesn’t sound like it.”

The issue contains an in-depth review of Tanzneid. “Tanzneid may not represent a dramatic reinvention, but it doesn’t need to,” writes journalist Holly Wright.

“Few bands have spent the last five years turning irreverence into such a potent creative and commercial force. Electric Callboy once looked destined to become nothing but a joke. Instead, they’ve become one of modern metal’s biggest success stories.”

Elsewhere, we talk to modern metal standard-bearers Loathe about their new album A Stranger To You, which came out more than five years after its predecessor, and see what on Earth took so long!

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“When I was younger, I felt very angry at the world,” guitarist/vocalist Erik Bickerstaffe admits. “I had a ‘fuck everyone’ attitude, and a lot of music would be me putting all this resentment out there. I’ve definitely been more self-centred in the past. I was a bit selfish. As I’m getting older, I’m becoming more of a human in the world.”

We also talk to veteran Slipknot producer Ross Robinson about the 25th anniversary of the nine-piece’s landmark second album, Iowa. “We were looking to help Norway burn some more churches,” he says. “We wanted to join that extreme metal club!”

All that, plus we send a writer into an escape room with zombie-metal sensations Dominum, give I Prevail singer Eric Vanlerberghe your burning questions, discover Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner’s personal playlist, talk to Sharon Osbourne about her efforts to preserve Ozzy’s legacy, and much, much more.

Get the new issue – and the exclusive cover and art print – now via the Louder store!