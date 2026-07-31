We explore the enigma of the Alan Parsons Project on the cover of the new issue of Prog, on sale now!

The Alan Parsons Project are on the cover of the new issue of Prog, which is on sale now!

As the band celebrate their 50th anniversary we look at how the combination of studio guru Alan Parsons and songwriting business brain Eric Woolfson, who never played live during their commercial heyday, went to sell of 50 million. albums and counting! We also look at the making of their Tales Of Mystery & Imagination debut album, also 50 years old this year, and talk to Eric's daughter Sally, keeper of the APP flame!

Phil Collins popped by to discuss his career on a recent visit to London; Supertramp members John Helliwell and Bob Siebenberg discuss the new Crime Of The Century live release and more; surviving members of Popol Vuh talk about the band's unique sound; The Anchoress chats about album number three; and sadly we say goodbye to both Dave Greenslade and Dee Palmer.

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Kristoffer Gildenlöw, Phideaux, Ian Neal, Sleeping Pulse, Plini, Jarboe, Blueneck and Alberto Rigoni tell us all about their latest releases, and we review the new Hackett & Rothery album and BEAT live in London! All this plus a great sampler from Melodic Revolution Records and an Alan Parsons Project art print too!

Also in Prog 172...

Dave Greenslade - remembering the Greenslade and Colosseum musician, who died in June.

Dee Palmer - we bid adieu to the former Jethro Tull arranger and keyboardist.

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The Anchoress - it’s a family affair for Catherine Anne Davies’ new album, As We Once Were.

Supertramp - John Helliwell and Bob Siebenberg look back at Crime Of The Century and more.

Kristoffer Gildenlow - from Pain Of Salvation to solo artist, the story of his latest album, [Humanised].

Popol Vuh - an exploration of one of the most unique German bands of the 70s and 80s.

Prince Of Failure - TesseracT’s Dan Tompkins and Chimp Spanner’s Paul Ortiz on music as therapy.

Ian Neal - UK progger reveals the secrets of the Genesis-inspired This Gemlike Flame.

Phideaux - the TV director and prog musician is back with Automoto Animus.

Sleeping Pulse - Antimatter’s Mick Moss and Paint It Black’s Luís Fazendeiro tell us about their return with Dreams & Limitations.

Plini - Aussie guitarist takes a new direction on An Unnameable Desire.

Jarboe - the experimental musician on her love of Pink Floyd and how she fits in to prog’s musical spectrum.

Blueneck - the band's Duncan Attwood on how the band’s latest album, Moonlighting, is a triumph over adversity.

Phil Collins - a fit and healthy-looking Phil Collins discusses his career while he’s in London, on the eve of being inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame.

Alberto Rigoni - prog bassist Alberto Rigoni on a world full of Dream Theater, Ark, Steve Vai and Mario Guarini.

Plus reviews of new releases and reissues by Lonely Robot, The Anchoress, King Crimson, ELP, Gentle Giant, Frank Zappa, Kevin Ayers, Steve Hogarth, Protest The Hero, Long Earth, Hawkwind, Muse, Shearwater, Popol Vuh and loads more!

And reviews of Ankea Festival and gigs by BEAT, Tim Bowness & Butterfly Mind, Lesoir, This Will Destroy You, Kraftwerk, The Aristocrats and more.

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