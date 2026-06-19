They’ve sold more than 120 million albums and had a revolving door of official members. But in 2026, almost 60 years after their original incarnation, Deep Purple (Mark IX, if anyone really is counting) are back and firing on all cylinders. They’re about to unleash a brand new album – Splat! – on the world and have tour dates that’ll keep them busy for the rest of the year. It seems that rumours of their demise were very much exaggerated.

After all, it was back in 2016 that they announced their Long Goodbye tour, and since then, they’ve been nothing less than a hotbed of activity. And for that, we’re grateful!

This issue, we sit down with the Purps to discuss their current – pun unintended – purple patch of creativity, and to see what the future holds for them.

We've also created two Deep Purple X Classic Rock bundle editions, which pair the magazine with a collection of three postcards and a numbered (/250) art print. One edition also includes a copy of Splat! on yellow vinyl with limited edition cover art. They're both available from the Louder Store.

This issue, we also catch up with George Thorogood to look back at his storied career; travel back 40 years to explore the making of the album that turned Peter Gabriel from prog god to mainstream superstar; collar Phil from Def Leppard and Nuno from Extreme to discuss the two bands’ upcoming tour together; and so much more.

Features

Deep Purple

Raising the stakes: how they went all-in on their latest, 24th studio gamble and came out with a winning hand.

Sevendust

They had gold albums and were shit-hot live, but almost went bankrupt and almost quit. But they refused to be knocked down.

George Thorogood

Mister Bad To The Bone explains how he “clawed my way to the middle”, and why he’s at peace with where he landed.

Ashley McBryde

She's been through the wringer, and her new album is steeped in the people, places and things that shaped her.

A

Britrock’s cheekiest chaps return older, wiser and with their first new album in more than 20 years.

Peter Frampton

Music is the best medicine. Always sit up straight. A good curry makes life worth living. Artists should take a stand politically… These and more bits of wisdom he’s picked up in life.

Peter Gabriel

How a Grammy-nominated album and a groundbreaking, multi-award-winning video briefly turned a cult solo artist into a global superstar.

Cronos

From black metal to birdwatching and teaching aerobics. The former Venom frontman opens up about his double life.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Pink Floyd celebrated on Royal Mint coin; Ritchie Blackmore confirms he was once subbed in Purple; new Soundgarden album will feature Chris Cornell; Welcome back Armored Saint and The Sideshows; Say hello to Maebe and Des Rocs; Say goodbye to Jack Douglas, Dennis Locorriere and Beverley Martyn.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Fairport Convention

The first song that Richard Thompson wrote on his own and used to think was “immature, juvenile”, Meet On The Ledge became a stirring, emotive anthem.

Q&A: Rachel Bolan

The Skid Row bassist and solo artist on the need for speed, his solo debut, Skid’s new singer, digging punk and Oasis.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include De’Wayne feat Lenny Kravitz, King Kraken, Kip Moore,

The Hu, Jared James Nichols, The Heavy Eyes and more…

Reviews

New albums from Deep Purple, The Rolling Stones, Neil Young & The Chrome Hearts, The Karma Effect, Joe Bonamassa, Placebo, Savatage, Dead Pioneers, Samantha Fish, Midge Ure and more. Reissues from Metallica, Cream, Pink Floyd, Judas Priest, Def Leppard, Slayer, Yes, Down, Hawkwind, Marillion, Nazareth and more. DVDs, films and books on The Clash, Ozzy Osbourne, Love, MC5, Pete Townshend and more. Live reviews of The Prodigy, Joe Bonamassa, Bonfest, David Bowie, Sugar, Paul Simon, Forged In Sound and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Van Morrison

He forged a singular blend of Celtic mysticism, soul and R&B that produced some of the most revered albums of the rock era.

Lives

We preview tours by Def Leppard & Extreme and Garbage. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Eric Johnson

Texan virtuoso guitarist Eric Johnson picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

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