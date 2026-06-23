From underground punk clubs to the world's biggest stadiums, celebrate the rise and rebirth of emo superstars My Chemical Romance in new gift-laden MCR fan pack, on sale now

My Chemical Romance are coming back to the UK and Europe next month as part of their acclaimedThe Black Parade 2026 world tour, and to get the MCRmy in the mood for what promises to be a spectacular return, Future Publishing is releasing a new edition of the Ultimate My Chemical Romance Fan Pack.



Experience the rise and rebirth of My Chemical Romance from punk rock basement shows to sold-out stadiums. in an essential-for-fans bookazine that relives the glory days of Three Cheers For Sweet Revenge, The Black Parade and Danger Days before looking ahead towards the future for Gerard Way and co.



ULTIMATE FAN COLLECTION: Dive into the complete My Chemical Romance biography, following their rise from underground heroes to stadium-filling legends. Relive every iconic moment across 20 years of game-changing music!

(Image credit: Future)

ICONIC WALL ART: Showcase two stunning A2 posters and a frameable art piece that capture the raw energy of MCR's most memorable eras, from Three Cheers... to Danger Days.

TREASURED MERCHANDISE: This My Chemical Romance book arrives packed with exclusive photos, behind-the-scenes stories, and rare insights that'll make any MCR fan's heart race.

Latest Videos From Louder Watch full video here:

STYLE YOUR GEAR: Personalise your shirt, hoodie, notebook, laptop, or guitar case with 16 bold stickers featuring the band's most iconic symbols.

COLLECTIBLE GIFTS: Share the love with four striking My Chemical Romance postcards showcasing classic MCR moments. These gifts are brilliant for trading with fellow fans.

(Image credit: Future)

Pick up your copy here!

And check out MCR in the UK and Europe at the following shows.



Jun 30: Liverpool Anfield Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Glasgow Bellahouston Park, UK

Jul 08: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 10: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 11: London Wembley Stadium, UK

Jul 15: Florence Visarno Arena, Italy

Jul 18: Madrid Iberdrola Music, Spain