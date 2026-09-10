“This is like Black Sabbath opening for Green Day”: After collaborating with everyone from Elton John to Hayley Williams, Turnstile tap Florida death metal heroes Obituary to support them later this month

Turnstile have added Obituary to the lineup of one of their US shows this month.

The Tampa death metal nasties will support the Baltimore hardcore punk stars during their stop at the Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, North Carolina, on September 29, alongside Angel Du$t and Agnostic Front. Meanwhile, metallic hardcore outfit No Warning have been added to the bill this Saturday, September 12, at Woodbine Park in Toronto, Canada.

The acts replace electronic musician Yves Tumor on their respective lineups, after Tumor was accused of sexual assault and abusive behaviour last month. Tumor strenuously denies the allegations. The artist has also dropped out of Turnstile’s gig in Portland, Maine on September 26, with no replacement yet announced.

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Obituary and No Warning join a genre-busting selection of support acts that Turnstile have put together for their ongoing North American tour. Appearing at select other dates are hardcore luminaries Hatebreed, rising rock band Die Spitz, synthpop project Porches, electropop musician Slayyyter, hip-hop duo Clipse and more.

Obituary’s addition to the Raleigh gig has surprised fans on social media. “What a random-ass lineup,” one commenter writes. “This is like Black Sabbath opening for Green Day,” says another.

However, Turnstile have a history of demolishing genre constraints. Last month, they issued a remixed edition of their 2025 album Never Enough, under the title Never Enough: Versions, featuring a roster of guest musicians including Elton John, Paramore singer Hayley Williams and death metal punishers Dying Fetus. Louder gave the album four stars out of five and called it “one of 2026’s boldest and most entertaining releases”.

Turnstile’s North American tour kicked off on September 5 at Bumbershoot festival in Seattle, just six days after they played MEO Kalorama festival in Lisbon, Portugal, 5,200 miles away. They performed at The Rave in Milwaukee on Wednesday, September 9, and touring continues on Friday, September 11, at Russell Industrial Center in Detroit.

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This packed travel schedule continues what has been a whirlwind year for Turnstile since Never Enough’s release last June. The album was a commercial success, topping the UK Rock & Metal chart, and critically acclaimed. The band were nominated for five Grammy Awards at the 2026 ceremony and took home two: Never Enough won Best Rock Album and the single Birds won Best Metal Performance.

Meanwhile, Turnstile’s former guitarist, Brady Ebert, remains in custody after allegedly driving his car at William Yates, the 79-year-old father of frontman Brendan Yates. He was arrested in April and stands accused of attempted first- and second-degree murder. After insisting in court that he “did not commit a crime”, Ebert has been ordered to undergo a competency evaluation, to determine if he has the mental capacity to understand the charges against him.