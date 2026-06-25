“When I walk onstage, the rest of the world can go to hell!” Iron Maiden are on the cover of the latest Metal Hammer, which comes with an exclusive Eddfest water bottle

Iron Maiden are on the cover of the new Metal Hammer!

As they gear up for Eddfest, their 50th anniversary festival at the legendary Knebworth, we talk to singer Bruce Dickinson and bassist/founder Steve Harris about what we can expect from it – and what the future holds. Plus, we take a tour of some of their classic props and memorabilia!

The issue also comes with an exclusive Iron Maiden water bottle! Order your copy now!

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When asked why Maiden are still touring so intensively, Bruce explains that he simply loves performing.

“When I walk out onstage, it’s one of the few moments during my life when the rest of the world can go to hell,” he says. “On a really good night, you completely lose yourself in some weird higher power that takes you over. You inhabit the song, your voice just seems to anticipate everything, and that’s why I do it. Simple as that.”

Elsewhere, we bring you the untold story of System Of A Down’s early years. From Serj Tankian’s first song, to Daron Malakian’s soap opera binges, to Shavo Odadjian’s initial role as the band’s hype man – it’s all here.

We also celebrate 20 years of Bring Me The Horizon’s debut album, Count Your Blessings. It might have been a scrappy set of songs from a MySpace band hated by traditional metalheads, but it marked the beginning of their incredible rise to the top.

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Meanwhile, we go inside lost Slipknot album, Look Outside Your Window, recorded alongside 2008’s All Hope Is Gone sessions, and head to Florida for Blood4Blood – the first-ever showcase of metal and bare-knuckle fighting, staged by Slaughter To Prevail’s Alex Terrible.

Taylor Momsen explains how she rose from being a child actor to an AC/DC-approved rock’n’roll singer, A reveal the story behind breakout nu metal hit Nothing, and Blaze Bayley takes your questions on sci-fi epics and whether he’d ever sing with Iron Maiden again.

Plus! Former Arch Enemy singer Alissa White-Gluz introduces us to new band Blue Medusa, and we find out how Dimmu Borgir became black metal’s biggest band – and its most divisive.

All this, along with As Everything Unfolds, Hawxx, Sonic Temple festival, Deserfest, Warning, Devildriver, Quicksand, Karnivool, Frozen Soul, Hashtronaut and much, much more.

Only in the new issue of Metal Hammer, on sale now. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door!

(Image credit: Future)