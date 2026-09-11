Toyah has updated fans about the film that's being made about the Sunday Lunch performance videos she makes with her husband, King Crimson leader Robert Fripp. The clips have been delighting the internet since they debuted in a pandemic-stricken world in 2020.

In early 2023, Toyah wrote on her blog, "We have a New Zealand-based film crew following us from March onwards for 12 months for a full-length documentary about the phenomenon of Sunday Lunch and our relationship. They will be in our home and on the road with us. Surprisingly, Robert is completely open to this."

Later the same year, Toyah told eonmusic that the movie was in pre-production but that it might "take years" for the script to be accepted, and now she's updated the same website, saying that she "doesn't know" the film's current status.

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“We shot a lot of stuff,” she says. “They've got to make the movie first. They've got the footage."

The videos on Toyah's YouTube channel have garnered almost 150 million views, with the most popular being the much-watched cover of Metallica's Enter Sandman. Since premiering in January 2021, the clip – which features Toyah performing while straddling an exercise bike – has been viewed nearly nine million times and generated more than 11,000 comments.

In barely related news, Robert Fripp and King Crimson manager David Singleton will be guesting on the BBC’s Between The Ears series on Radio 3 and BBC Sounds this Sunday (September 13) at 7pm UK time. The show, entitled A Circular History Of The Loop, will tell the story of tape looping using tape loops.

"Looping is the best way I know of making a lot of noise with one guitar," says Fripp.