Supertramp's surviving members launch new partnership website

The surviving members of Supertramp, along with the Estate of Rick Davies, have launched a brand new website under the collective banner of 'Supertramp Partnership: The Classic LineUp'.

In a message to fans, former bassist Dougie Thomson, saxophonist and vocalist John Helliwell, and drummer Bob Siebenberg said, "As surviving members of the classic lineup, we reflect on the year since Rick Davies’ death, more grateful than ever to have brought Rick’s dreams for Supertramp to life. Two iconic writers with indelible voices led to a body of work that is revered by millions. We are proud of what this music represents as much today as we were when it was created.

"Dougie, John and Bob are happy to mark this milestone with this new path to connect with Supertramp fans around the world for whom this music has been formative and who have kept Rick’s legacy burning brightly. The polarity of Rick Davis and Roger Hodgson within Supertramp was a source of fruitful creative tension, and relations between the players have been challenging over the years. Nevertheless, the music is a common thread that binds us all. The classic era of Supertramp endures…"

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Co-founding member, keyboardist and vocalist Rick Davies sadly passed away in September 2025. However, Helliwell and Seibenberg both recently spoke to Prog on the back of the recently released Crime Of The Century: In Concert At Hammersmith Odeon 1975 Blu-ray release.

The band's social media presence has never been particularly strong, even when they were a going concern, but the new Supertramp Partnership website also boasts links to a new Facebook and Instagram page.

Visit the new website here.