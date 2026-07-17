It’s hard to believe, but had his life not been cut so tragically short, AC/DC’s Bon Scott would be turning 80 years old this month. In an alternate universe, is he still fronting AC/DC with his pirate’s smile and larger-than-life stage presence?

AC/DC are still out on the road, Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney are both older, and they’re both still out there doing it, so I think it stands to reason that Bon probably would be too. Sadly, though, our universe had other plans, and we lost Bon back in 1980, but his legacy remains. And I wager it always will.

This issue, Kurt Squiers, AC/DC expert and creator and host of the Beyond The Thunder podcast, remembers the glorious enigma and contradiction that was Ronald Belford “Bon” Scott in the company of those who knew him, admired him, or spent time with him.

This issue we also talk to Rob Halford about his songwriting and his life in Judas Priest; venture back to the 80s to look at the making of Ozzy’s The Ultimate Sin album; collar Alice Cooper and Joe Perry to talk up their forthcoming Hollywood Vampires tour; go to Canada with The Sheepdogs; chat to Ronnie Wood about the new Rolling Stones album and so much more.

Features

Bon Scott At 80

A Celebration AC/DC’s former frontman, rock’s most beloved rogue remains impossible to define but easy to admire.

Ozzy Osbourne

Forty years after the release of The Ultimate Sin, we tell the story of how a fragile but defiant Ozzy Osbourne conquered personal demons to eclipse Black Sabbath.

Frankie Miller

When he and his band played a gig to a captive audience at San Quentin prison in 1975, things could have turned nasty.

The Sheepdogs

In Canada’s modern-day rock’n’rollers we found the beating heart of a band who wield retro tastes like superpowers.

Judas Priest

Rob Halford opens up about the classic tracks, the hard times and the no-compromise that forged the metal gods’ identity.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

'Whispering' Bob Harris steps down; Tony Iommi and Maiden manager Rod Smallwood in King's birthday honours list; concert, exhibition and tribute album to mark Syd Barrett's 80th. Welcome back CJ Wildheart and The Menzingers. Say hello to Frenzee and The Gnomes. Say goodbye to Dave Greenslade, Walter Parazaider and Sonny Rollins.

The Stories Behind The Songs: B-52s

How Rock Lobster, kooky song about undersea life, became a new-wave dance classic.

Q&A: Ronnie Wood

The Rolling Stones guitarist and own band leader on the new Stones album, its guest appearances, a new Faces album, Einstein and more.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include These Wicked Rivers, Dead Pioneers, Split Dogs, AA Williams, Public Opinion, John R Miller, Getdown Services and more.

Reviews

New albums from Foreigner, Muse, Robyn Hitchcock, Big Country Redux, Fantastic Negrito, Armored Saint, King Crimson, Koyo Bloom, Bywater Call and more. Reissues from Thin Lizzy, Small Faces, Sendelica, Hawkwind, My Chemical Romance, Motörhead, Frank Zappa, Clutch, Status Quo, Supertramp and more. DVDs, films and books on Clem Burke, Def Leppard, David Bowie, Paul Di'Anno, Bruce Springsteen, Sex Pistols and more. Live reviews of Linkin Park, Dogstar, Skindred, Guns N' Roses, Limp Bizkit, B-52s, Jason Isbell, Jon Spencer.

Buyer’s Guide: Levellers

The recorded manifesto of the politically charged folk-punk-rock survivors are still casually ignoring musical trends.

Lives

We preview tours by Saxon, Hollywood Vampires and Tuk Smith. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Bruce Watson

The Big Country Redux guitarist picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

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