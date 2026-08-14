There’s a quote from Roger Waters in this month’s cover feature that sums up the state of the Pink Floyd nation during their very ambitious – and very fractious – tour supporting The Wall album, which drew to a close 45 years ago.

“We have been pretending we’re all jolly good chaps together,” he said, “but that hasn’t been true in seven years.”

While the Gilmour/ Waters-led Floyd would go on to record one more album together, 1983’s The Final Cut – and quite how they managed that is anyone’s guess – The Wall tour really did spell the dissolution of the band. Was it the sheer scale and ambition of the trek, the financial ramifications, creative differences or something else entirely that brought things to a head?

Elsewhere in this issue, we go boozing with Airbourne in Spain – who knew the O’Keeffe brothers were proper oenophiles? We revisit the heady days of the Sunset Strip with Faster Pussycat; venture back to 1989 with Aerosmith’s now-clean Toxic Twins to discuss their story so far; chat with sidemen to the stars Carmine Appice and Billy Morrison, and so much more.

Features

Pink Floyd

Their hugely ambitious 1980/81 tour for The Wall redefined rock shows. But, plagued by power grabs, bad blood, sackings and bitter dysfunction, it also tore the band apart.

Airbourne

We joined the wine-loving Aussie hard rockers in Spain to uncork a few bottles and shoot the rock’n’roll breeze.

Faster Pussycat

When they hit the Sunset Strip in the mid-80s, cocky as hell, hair-metal superstardom beckoned. Just six years later, their label pulled the plug – and the band collapsed.

The Gospel According To… Blackie Lawless

Challenge yourself, not others. Drugs are not for him. The window on rock’n’roll is closing… These nuggets and more.

Aerosmith

In the mid-80s they needed a big album. Then Pump raised the hard rock bar. In this archive interview, the band look back over two decades of chaos, addiction and their sober comeback.

Carmine Appice

The drummer has played with Vanilla Fudge, Ozzy, Rod Stewart and more – and co-wrote a massive disco-rock hit.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Roger Taylor open to more from Queen; Iron Maiden sell some of their publishing; Lou Gramm to retire from live performance; Welcome back Vardis, and Gloria Mundi; Say hello to Alyssa Bonagura and The Meffs. Say goodbye to Bonnie Tyler, Clive Davis, David Clayton-Thomas and Doug Goldstein.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Bruce Hornsby And The Range's The Way It Is

How a song about deep-seated racism in the South became an unlikely No.1. And as its writer tells Classic Rock, “sadly the song still retains a bittersweet topical quality.”

Ever Meet Lemmy? Billy Morrison

He partied with Ozzy, got a bollocking from Sharon, shot up with Nick Cave, choked on Cypress Hill’s weed smoke, and was tasked with Lemmy’s backstage rider. He is sideman to the gods, Billy Morrison, and these are some of his stories.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Hannah Wicklund, Stanley Simmons, Floor Jansen, The Anchoress, Ben Poole, Juliet’s Not Dead and more.

Reviews

New albums from Airbourne, Mastodon, Hollywood Vampires, Sparks, Doro, Kris Barras, Jack White, Afghan Whigs, Kasabian, Sinner and more. Reissues from Ten Years After, Pixies, Black Oak Arkansas, Jethro Tull, Donnie Vie, Quicksilver Messenger Services and more. DVDs, films and books on Metallica, Jeff Beck, Supertramp, Bob Dylan, Jimi Hendrix and more. Live reviews of Metallica, Black Crowes, Def Leppard, Robert Plant & Saving Grace, Joan Jett, Sammy Hagar, Garbage, System Of A Down and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Pat Travers

Never one to repeat himself, the Canadian guitar hero boasts a prolific, genre-shifting back catalogue.

Lives

We preview tours by Accept, Curved Air and Love/Hate. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Amy Lee

The Evanescence singer picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

* Copies of the new issue of Classic Rock can be purchased online from Magazines Direct

* Classic Rock is on sale in the UK in shops such as supermarkets and newsagents.

* In North America, Classic Rock is available in branches of Barnes & Noble and Books-A-Million, although new issues do not go on sale until a couple of weeks after they're published in the UK.

* An easy option is to go digital. You can subscribe digitally from just £20.99 for six months. Individual issues and subscriptions are also from the Apple Store, Zinio, Readly, Press Reader and Pocketmags.

* Save money by buying a physical subscription. UK and overseas subscriptions are available.