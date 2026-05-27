You can check out any time you like, but you can never leave… How many times have you heard (or said) that phrase? I’d wager a fair few over the years. And that’s just testament to how firmly embedded the Eagles’ 1976 song Hotel California is in general popular culture. This year, said song – and the album that shares its name – reaches its 50th birthday.

To celebrate, we tell the story of its genesis and its making in the company of Don Henley and producer Bill Szymczyk. It’s a full-on tale of chainsaws, Mexican reggae, strict drinking hours and much more besides.

Another album that reaches its half-century in 2026 is the fast and furious debut from Ramones. Kris Needs (a man who was in at the beginning) charts its arrival on the scene, and how a record just shy of half an hour in length changed the whole musical landscape – both here and in the US.

In addition, this issue we talk to Shinedown, Blue October, Steve Vai, Bruce Hornsby and many more. We also remember Dave Mason, the Traffic man, who we sadly lost during the making of this issue.

Features

Eagles

The story of Hotel California, the album that took the already soaring Eagles into the commercial stratosphere and brought them everything that came with that – good and bad.

All Them Witches

After almost packing it in a couple of years ago, they've survived, and are back with House Of Mirrors.

Shinedown

The loss, addiction and rebirth that led to new album EI8HT.

Ramones

How, in one year in the mid-70s, the NYC punks didn't just have a momentous effect on a UK music scene, but also created one.

Blue October

Frontman Justin Furstenfeld reflects on a period of runaway creativity – and personal train wrecks.

Bruce Hornsby

Instead of resting on his laurels, the songwriter, singer and keyboard player forged ahead. That's just the way it is.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Limited-edition replica Lemmy statue on sale; new Rolling Stones album announced; possible release for early Sabbath demos. Welcome back Failure and Geoff Tate. Say hello to Jayler and The Scratch. Say goodbye to Dave Mason, Andy Kershaw, Greg Elmore.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine

How After The Watershed (Early Learning The Hard Way)brought them fame for the wrong reason

Q&A: Crown Lands

The rock duo talk 19-minute songs, hanging out with Gollum, and why they’d rather be killed by robots than by zombies.

Ever Meet Lemmy? Russ Ballard

Go-to songwriter, solo artist and former Argent guitarist/singer Russ Ballard hung out with The Beatles, is mates with Roger Daltrey and heard Elvis stories from Robert Plant. Rainbow, Kiss and others had hits with his songs. Ritchie Blackmore, Ozzy and more asked him to write some for them.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Stainless, Return To Dust, The Zac Schulze Gang, Bruce Soord, Bleeker, High Fade, Alyssa Bonagura and more…

Reviews

New albums from Peter Frampton, All Them Witches, St Agnes, Paul McCartney, Crown Lands, The Scratch, Cactus, Devin Townsend, Robin Beck and more. Reissues from Pink Floyd, Smashing Pumpkins, The Who, Therapy?, Jethro Tull, INXS, Eagles, Blue Öyster Cult and more DVDs, films and books on Jimi Hendrix, The Velvet Underground, Iggy And The Stooges and more. Live reviews of The Damned, Yungblud, The Wildhearts, Massive Wagons, FM, The Prodigy and more.

Buyer’s Guide: Little Feat

Sorting the wheat from the chaff from the self-proclaimed “epitome of American rock’n’roll”.

Lives

We preview tours by Foreigner, BEAT and Warner E Hodges. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Tarja

Former Nightwish singer and solo artist Tarja picks her records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

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