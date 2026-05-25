Iron Maiden dusted off a Seventh Son of a Seventh Son classic for their first show of 2026.

On May 23, the band kicked off their Run For Your Lives 2026 tour at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens in Athens, Greece and included 1988 track Infinite Dreams as part of the 17-song setlist.

The song, which was later released as a live single, has been absent from their concerts since they last played it at the Hammersmith Odeon in London on December 12, 1988.



"We couldn't think of a better place in Europe to start this tour," Bruce Dickinson told the Athens crowd (as transcribed by Blabbermouth.net). "We know a few of you have seen some of this show before. We thought we'd just do a little bit of something different, just for this next song, because it's a song that we have not played for many, many years. No, it's not Alexander The Great. But it will be when you go to bed tonight – your Infinite Dreams."



Here's the setlist in full:



Murders in the Rue Morgue

Wrathchild

Killers

Phantom of the Opera

The Number of the Beast

Infinite Dreams

Powerslave

2 Minutes to Midnight

Rime of the Ancient Mariner

Run to the Hills

Seventh Son of a Seventh Son

The Trooper

Hallowed Be Thy Name

Iron Maiden

Aces High

Fear of the Dark

Wasted Years

Latest Videos From Louder

Iron Maiden - Infinite Dreams (Live in Athens, Greece 2026) - YouTube Watch On

The band have also posted an update from their first show of the year, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, fans and clips from the Athens show.

Check it out below.

Iron Maiden - 2026 World Tour Kicks Off In Athens - YouTube Watch On

The band's tour continues tomorrow in Bulgaria. Catch them at the following shows:



May 26: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria

May 28: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania

May 30: Bratislava Národný Futbalový Štadión, Slovakia

June 2: Hannover Heinz von Heiden Arena, Germany

June 4: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden

June 6: Nürnberg Zeppelinfield (Rock im Park), Germany

June 7: Nürburgring Rock am Ring, Germany

June 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

June 13: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

June 14: Hradec Kralove Rock for People, Czech Republic

June 17: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy

June 19: Clisson Hellfest, France

June 22: Paris La Défense Arena, France

June 24: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark

June 25: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway

June 28: Lyon - Décines Groupama Stadium, France

June 29: Antwerp Live is Live, Belgium

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

July 2: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

July 4: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain

July 7: Lisbon Estádio da Luz, Portugal

July 11: Knebworth EddFest, United Kingdom

August 29: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

August 30: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

September 3: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, Canada

September 5: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, USA

September 6: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, USA

September 9: Boston TD Garden, USA

September 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, USA

September 12: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, USA

September 15: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, USA

September 17: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, USA

September 19: Shakopee Mystic Amphitheater, USA

September 22: Chicago Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, USA

September 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, USA

September 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, USA

September 29: San Antonio Alamodome, USA



October 2: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico

October 5: San Salvador Estadio Jorge "Mágico" González, El Salvador

October 8: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica

October 11: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia

October 14: Quito Estadio Atahualpa, Ecuador

October 17: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru

October 20: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina

October 21: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina

October 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

October 27: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil

October 28: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil

October 31: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

November 1: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile

November 7: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

November 8: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand

November 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia

November 13: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia

November 15: Sydney Allianz Stadium, Australia

November 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

November 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia

November 24: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan

November 25: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan