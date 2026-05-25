"It's a song that we have not played for many, many years. No, it's not Alexander The Great..." Watch Iron Maiden dust off Seventh Son classic for the first time in 38 years at Greece show on fan-shot video
The band kicked off their 2026 Run For Your Lives dates at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens this weekend
Iron Maiden dusted off a Seventh Son of a Seventh Son classic for their first show of 2026.
On May 23, the band kicked off their Run For Your Lives 2026 tour at the Olympic Athletic Center of Athens in Athens, Greece and included 1988 track Infinite Dreams as part of the 17-song setlist.
The song, which was later released as a live single, has been absent from their concerts since they last played it at the Hammersmith Odeon in London on December 12, 1988.
"We couldn't think of a better place in Europe to start this tour," Bruce Dickinson told the Athens crowd (as transcribed by Blabbermouth.net). "We know a few of you have seen some of this show before. We thought we'd just do a little bit of something different, just for this next song, because it's a song that we have not played for many, many years. No, it's not Alexander The Great. But it will be when you go to bed tonight – your Infinite Dreams."
Here's the setlist in full:
Murders in the Rue Morgue
Wrathchild
Killers
Phantom of the Opera
The Number of the Beast
Infinite Dreams
Powerslave
2 Minutes to Midnight
Rime of the Ancient Mariner
Run to the Hills
Seventh Son of a Seventh Son
The Trooper
Hallowed Be Thy Name
Iron Maiden
Aces High
Fear of the Dark
Wasted Years
The band have also posted an update from their first show of the year, featuring behind-the-scenes footage, interviews with Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, fans and clips from the Athens show.
Check it out below.
The band's tour continues tomorrow in Bulgaria. Catch them at the following shows:
May 26: Sofia Vasil Levski Stadium, Bulgaria
May 28: Bucharest Arena Națională, Romania
May 30: Bratislava Národný Futbalový Štadión, Slovakia
June 2: Hannover Heinz von Heiden Arena, Germany
June 4: Sölvesborg Sweden Rock, Sweden
June 6: Nürnberg Zeppelinfield (Rock im Park), Germany
June 7: Nürburgring Rock am Ring, Germany
June 10: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands
June 13: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria
June 14: Hradec Kralove Rock for People, Czech Republic
June 17: Milan San Siro Stadium, Italy
June 19: Clisson Hellfest, France
June 22: Paris La Défense Arena, France
June 24: Copenhagen Copenhell, Denmark
June 25: Oslo Tons of Rock, Norway
June 28: Lyon - Décines Groupama Stadium, France
June 29: Antwerp Live is Live, Belgium
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July 2: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain
July 4: Cartagena Rock Imperium Festival, Spain
July 7: Lisbon Estádio da Luz, Portugal
July 11: Knebworth EddFest, United Kingdom
August 29: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada
August 30: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada
September 3: Montréal Parc Jean-Drapeau, Canada
September 5: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, USA
September 6: Harrison Sports Illustrated Stadium, USA
September 9: Boston TD Garden, USA
September 11: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, USA
September 12: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, USA
September 15: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, USA
September 17: Louisville Louder Than Life Festival, USA
September 19: Shakopee Mystic Amphitheater, USA
September 22: Chicago Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, USA
September 25: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, USA
September 27: Los Angeles BMO Stadium, USA
September 29: San Antonio Alamodome, USA
October 2: Mexico City Estadio GNP Seguros, Mexico
October 5: San Salvador Estadio Jorge "Mágico" González, El Salvador
October 8: San José Estadio Nacional, Costa Rica
October 11: Bogotá Vive Claro, Colombia
October 14: Quito Estadio Atahualpa, Ecuador
October 17: Lima Estadio Nacional, Peru
October 20: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina
October 21: Buenos Aires Estadio Hurácan, Argentina
October 25: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
October 27: São Paulo Allianz Parque, Brazil
October 28: Curitiba Arena da Baixada, Brazil
October 31: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
November 1: Santiago Estadio Nacional, Chile
November 7: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
November 8: Auckland Spark Arena, New Zealand
November 11: Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Australia
November 13: Melbourne AAMI Park, Australia
November 15: Sydney Allianz Stadium, Australia
November 18: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
November 19: Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Australia
November 24: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan
November 25: Yokohama K-Arena, Japan
Born in 1976 in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, Simon Young has been a music journalist for twenty-seven years. His fanzine, Hit A Guy With Glasses, enjoyed a one-issue run before he secured a job at Kerrang! in 1999. His writing has also appeared in Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, and Planet Rock. His first book, So Much For The 30 Year Plan: Therapy? — The Authorised Biography is out now via Jawbone.
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