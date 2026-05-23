"I know he would be into this." Jack Osbourne responds to criticism of Ozzy AI avatar plan

Jack Osbourne insists his late father Ozzy would have approved of the family's "tasteful" plan to create a digital, A.I. version of the Prince of Darkness.

Sharon and Jack Osbourne this week revealed they have discussed a plan to extend Ozzy Osbourne's legacy by using technology that will allow the late Black Sabbath frontman's likeness to feature in brand partnerships and advertisements.

That announcement was met with fierce criticism from fans online, some of whom said it was a ghoulish cash grab.

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But in a livestream on his YouTube channel yesterday (May 22), Jack tackles the controversy head on.

He says: "Here's the thing – it's gonna be so tasteful what we're doing. It's not gonna be fucking lame.

"And it's really complex what we're doing. This isn't just like hooking up an image of my dad to ChatGPT. This is some high-level technology that we're gonna be working with, and it's gonna feel very real, and it's kind of wild how it will be utilised.

"But it's awesome. It's really cool, and it's something that I think my dad would be into.

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"We actually talked about it before he passed, about doing something like this. So, yeah. I know he would be into this."

The digital Ozzy plan sees the family teaming up with Hyperreal for the project they are calling The Enduring Legacy of a Rock Icon and His Family: Ozzy Osbourne and The Osbournes.

Ozzy died in July of last year at the age of 76, just weeks after he played his retirement show as part of an all-day extravaganza called Back To The Beginning, held at Villa Park in his hometown of Birmingham.