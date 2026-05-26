"Everyone's happy and ready to rock!" Iron Maiden release a special glimpse into the epic next leg of their Run For Your Lives world tour

Heavy metal juggernauts Iron Maiden have posted a brief but tantalising glimpse at their recent show in Athens, Greece, which officially kicked off the latest leg of their epic Run For Your Lives world tour. The concert, which took place at the Olympic Stadium on Saturday night, May 23, saw Maiden dust off one of their most sought-after live rarities - Infinite Dreams, the fan-favourite cut from 1988's Seventh Son Of A Seventh Son that hadn't been played live for almost 40 years.

Clearly, Maiden are keenly aware of the significance of the track as it's used to soundtrack the short clip they've posted to Youtube, which rails through some highlights from the show as well as some cheeky behind the scenes flashes.

"What a place to start!" beams bassist and band founder Steve Harris. "First night and it's gonna be great," adds frontman Bruce Dickinson as he looks over the empty stadium ahead of the show. "It sounds great, everybody's really happy and ready to rock, and it's gonna be terrific. Here we go again!"

Latest Videos From Louder

Watch the video below.

Iron Maiden - 2026 World Tour Kicks Off In Athens - YouTube Watch On

Iron Maiden's Run For Your Lives 2026 tour runs through Europe, North, South and Central America, Australia, New Zealand and Japan, with the heavy metal legends' UK stop-off set to take place during a two-day event at Knebworth. Dubbed 'Eddfest', it'll not only feature Iron Maiden's retina-singeing current show, but a curated lineup, an on-site museum, an Eddie dive bar and much more.

In the current issue of Classic Rock, Bruce Dickinson claims that Eddfest could become an annual event - whether Iron Maiden themselves are involved or not.

"Eddfest could even become a festival that didn’t have Iron Maiden in it," he says. "Just bands in the same spirit. Order your copy of the latest issue of Classic Rock to find out more.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors