Heard the record(s), read the book(s), got the T-shirt(s), been to the gig(s)… And now you can see the film! Well, from May 7 you can, as that’s the day that the mighty Iron Maiden expand their considerable universe further with a worldwide cinema release of Burning Ambition, a monster documentary chronicling the first five decades of the unrivalled heavy metal juggernaut.

In celebration, we collared Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson, Adrian Smith and director Malcolm Venville to get the full inside story of the film, look back a little over Maiden’s storied history and look forward to their forthcoming shenanigans at Knebworth with EddFest.

This issue is a premium edition and comes with two gifts: an exclusive official Iron Maiden Movie Poster and an EddFest Sticker. Get yours before they're gone!

In this edition of Classic Rock we also look back at the making of A Trick Of The Tail, the first album Genesis made without Peter Gabriel; we find out what makes the Tedeschi Trucks Band tick; try to get a handle on cosmic pioneers The B-52s; shoot the breeze with Robben Ford; and so much more. On a very sad note, shortly before we went to press, we heard the news of the passing of Motörhead’s Phil Campbell, to whom we pay tribute.

Features

Iron Maiden

It’s been quite a 50-year ride. Steve Harris, Bruce Dickinson and Adrian Smith join CR to look back, in the run-up to a huge Knebworth show and the cinema-release documentary.

Jim Jones

For the Jim Jones All Stars frontman, rock’n’roll is way more than just music, it’s something other-worldly, something sacred.

B-52s

How, with an eclectic musical palette and one goal, the unlikely

new-wave eccentrics became massive.

Tedeschi Trucks Band

For this band, life, music and keeping it very real are as intertwined as the husband-and-wife pair who front it.

Genesis

After Peter Gabriel left and Phil Collins stepped up to the mic, they made one of their greatest albums: A Trick Of The Tail.

Phil Campbell

We look back at the life and music of the late Motörhead legend.

(Image credit: Future)

Regulars

The Dirt

Ginger Wildheart given “two to three years” to live; Judas Priest announce London show, and new album begun; David Gilmour's Black Strat sells for £11m; Bon Jovi biopic in the works; Welcome back Erik Grönwall and Laura Cox; Say hello to Brass Camel and Earth Tongue; Say goodbye to Ross The Boss, Country Joe McDonald and Keith Altham.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Toto - Africa

Having set out to write a hit in order to get the band’s label off their back, David Paich achieved not only that, but also an AOR classic

Q&A: Tori Amos

The singer-songwriter on her new concept album, the need for social commentary, women in music and covering Slayer.

Six things you need to know about The Karma Effect

They’re rooted in 70s rock, the pandemic helped them, they want gigs to feel like ‘shows’, their frontman played Robert Plant.

Ever Meet Lemmy? Robben Ford

He got high with George Harrison, hit on by Barry Manilow, yelled at by Miles Davis, blanked by Bob Dylan and headhunted by Gene Simmons. He is fusion god and session guitarist extraordinaire Robben Ford, and these are some of his stories.

The Hot List

We look at some of the essential new tracks you need to hear and the artists to have on your radar. This month they include Hiss Golden Messenger, Devin Townsend, The Lemon Twigs, Ashley McBryde, The Moon City Masters and more.

Reviews

New albums from Foo Fighters, The Black Keys, Linda Perry, Sepultura, The Lemon Twigs, Crippled Black Phoenix, Richard Barbieri and more. Reissues from Motörhead, Alice Cooper, Gary Moore, UFO, Robin Trower, Peter Gabriel, Michael Schenker Group, Adrian Belew and more. DVDs, films and books on Iron Maiden, Rolling Stones, Skids, Poison Girls and more. Live reviews of Wolf Alice, Manic Street Preachers, Samantha Fish and more.

Buyers Guide: Sepultura

They came from a country where heavy metal barely registered, but eventually they made a huge worldwide impact on the genre.

Lives

We preview tours by John 5, The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown and Colin Blunstone. Plus gig listings – who’s playing where and when.

The Soundtrack Of My Life: Patrick Carney

The Black Keys drummer picks his records, artists and gigs of lasting significance.

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