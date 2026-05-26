If you always wanted to hear Weezer's Rivers Cuomo covering anthems by Dolly Parton, Radiohead, Michael Jackson, Whitney Houston and Metallica, the internet gods are smiling upon you

Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has uploaded a playlist of acoustic cover versions of a varied variety of songs by artists including Dolly Parton, Whitney Houston, Radiohead, Michael Jackson, Nirvana and Metallica.

The singer/songwriter's 'randum cuverz' playlist, largely dating from 2018 and 2019, includes his takes on Dolly Parton's Jolene, Michael Jackson's Billy Jean, Metallica's Enter Sandman and Radiohead's Creep. Other songs covered include Whitney Houston’s I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me), Harry Nilsson's Without You, and Guns N' Roses' Sweet Child O' Mine. Covers of Outkast and the Eagles also feature.

Cuomo gave no reason for his decision to share the recordings.

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In March, Weezer announced a 32-city arena tour called The Gathering. The tour will begin and end with a brace of shows in California, launching on September 8 in Sacramento and wrapping on October 24 in Los Angeles.

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Sep 08: Sacramento Golden 1 Center, CA

Sep 09: San Francisco Chase Center, CA

Sep 11: Portland Moda Center, OR

Sep 12: Vancouver Rogers Arena, Canada

Sep 13: Seattle Climate Pledge Arena, WA

Sep 15: West Valley City Maverik Center, UT

Sep 16: Denver Ball Arena, CO

Sep 20: Saint Paul Grand Casino Arena, MN

Sep 22: Chicago United Center, IL

Sep 23: Detroit Little Caesars Arena, MI

Sep 25: Toronto Scotiabank Arena, Canada

Sep 26: Laval Place Bell, Canada

Sep 27: Boston TD Garden, MA

Sep29: Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena, PA

Sep 30: Brooklyn Barclays Center, NY



Oct 02: Washington DC Capital One Arena

Oct 03: Charlotte Spectrum Center.NC

Oct 04: Raleigh Lenovo Center, NC

Oct 06: Columbus Nationwide Arena, OH

Oct 07: Milwaukee Fiserv Forum, WI

Oct 09: Nashville Bridgestone Arena, TN

Oct 10: Atlanta State Farm Arena, GA

Oct 11: Orlando Kia Center, FL

Oct 13: Sunrise Amerant Bank Arena, FL

Oct 14: Tampa Benchmark International Arena, FL

Oct 16: Houston Toyota Center, TX

Oct 17: Dallas American Airlines Center, TX

Oct 18: Austin Moody Center ATX, TX

Oct 20: Phoenix Mortgage Matchup Center, AZ

Oct 21: San Diego Viejas Arena, CA

Oct 23: Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena, NV

Oct 24: Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena, CA



Support on all dates comes from Silversun Pickups and The Shins