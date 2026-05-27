Halestorm have released a highlight from singer Lzzy Hale and guitarist Joe Hottinger's appearance on Apple Music Radio's Travis Mills Show earlier this year.

"In honour of the legendary Stevie Nicks' birthday today, we’ve released our live cover of Gold Dust Woman to YouTube from our Apple Music radio session!" say the band. "We absolutely love this one."

Halestorm appeared on Mills' show last month to promote their sixth album Everest, and also performed Like A Woman Can (from the album) and Amen (from 2015's Into the Wild Life).

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Gold Dust Woman originally appeared on Fleetwood Mac's multi-million-selling 1977 album Rumours, and also appeared on the B-side of Don't Stop in the UK, and You Make Loving Fun in the US.

Lzzy Hale has frequently praised Stevie Nicks in interviews and admits that Nicks' 1981 solo album Bella Donna is an inspiration for her own solo plans.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do or how I’m going to do it – but I’m not saying no," Hale told Metal Hammer in 2016. "The band know the kind of songs I write without them – I have a lot of songs that we’ll never do as Halestorm. I think about Stevie Nicks’ Bella Donna record, and you can hear where her influence is in Fleetwood Mac, but it was neat to see that corner of her world as a whole."

UK fans keen for more of Halestorm's stripped-back acoustic side are advised that Hale and Hottinger are playing a series of Unplugged shows after their appearance at next month's Download Festival. The band them play some North American festival dates before embarking on a support tour with Babymetal. Full dates below.

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Halestorm - "Gold Dust Woman" Cover (Live on Apple Music Radio) | The Travis Mills Show - YouTube Watch On

Jun 12: Castle Donington Download Festival, UK

Jun 14: Glasgow The Garage, UK ^

Jun 16: Southampton EngineRooms, UK ^

Jun 17: London Islington Assembly Hall, UK ^

Jun 19: Dublin The Academy, Ireland ^

Jun 20: Belfast Limelight, UK ^

Jun 25: Milwaukee Summerfest, WI

Jun 27: Hot Springs Magic Springs Theme and Water Park, AR

Jul 04: Winnipeg Rockin' Thunder, MB

Jul 17: La Vista The Astro, NE

Jul 18: Cadott Rock Fest, WI

Sep 02: Denver Ball Arena, CO *

Sep 04: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, IL *

Sep 05: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN *

Sep 07: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON *

Sep 09: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ *

Sep 10: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA *

Sep 12: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA *

Sep 13: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek, NC *

Sep 15: Charlotte Truliant Amphitheater, NC *

Sep 16: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA *

Sep 18: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI *

Sep 19: Louisville Louder Than Life, KY

Sep 21: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO *

Sep 23: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX *

Sep 25: The Woodlands The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX *

Sep 26: Del Valle Germania Insurance Amphitheater, TX *

Sep 29: Albuquerque First Financial Credit Union Amphitheater, NM *

Oct 01: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ *

Oct 02: Rancho Mirage Agua Caliente Resort Casino, CA

^ Halestorm's Lzzy & Joe: Unplugged

* Supporting Babymetal

Find Halestorm tickets.