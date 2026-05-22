Pre-order our exclusive Tarja Frisson Noir bundle now!
Get Tarja's upcoming album Frisson Noir, a signed ‘Frisson Noir Philosophy’ sheet and an art print with Prog's great new bundle. Pre-order yours here...
Tarja will release her brand-new album Frisson Noir through earMusic on June 12.
And Prog has teamed up with the singer and her label to offer readers an exclusive album bundle that you won't be able to purchase anywhere else! You'll get a copy of Tarja's great new album, Frisson Noir, as well as a ‘Frisson Noir Philosophy’ sheet, signed by Tarja herself, an exclusive Tarja art print and an issue of Prog 171, which is on sale on June 19, with a bespoke Tarja front cover.
Get yours here before they sell out: https://store.loudersound.com/products/issue-171-tarja-magazine-art-card-signed-frisson-noir-sheet-frisson-noir-lp
Frisson Noir is Tarja's first new album of studio material in seven years, since 2019's In The Raw. The album mixes her trademark operatic vocal with some of the proggiest material she's created - look no further than the ten-minute epic At Sea - along with some the heaviest symphonic prog metal of her career. The album also features guest appearances from her former Nightwish pal Marko Hietala, Apocalyptica, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Dani Filth.
“When I’m writing the songs, I’m not really looking at the timer, I’m really letting myself go nowadays, which is a very beautiful feeling," Tarja tells Prog in the next issue, which is on sale on June 19.
Pre-order your exclusive Tarja bundle here.
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Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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