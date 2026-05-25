"It’s a really interesting insight into what his life behind his rock star image looked like." Jimi Hendrix memorabilia to go on display at former London home

A new Jimi Hendrix exhibition is to open at 23 Brook Street in London, the legendary guitarist's home in England in the late 1960s.

The exhibition will include documents from Anim Records, the company which managed the Jimi Hendrix Experience at the time, personal receipts and diaries belonging to Patricia ‘Trixie’ Sullivan, who was employed as a personal assistant to the guitarist's manager, Mike Jeffery.



The exhibition will be hosted at Handel Hendrix House, a museum at the flat the guitarist shared with his girlfriend Kathy Etchingham, which is situated right alongside the home of composer George Frideric Handel, who lived at 25 Brook Street from 1723 until 1759. Help to stage the exhibition of memorabilia has come from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Speaking about the exhibits set to go on display, Claire Davies, the exhibition curator, tells The Guardian. "They tell a really important story of this one little moment of domesticity in Hendrix’s life. He had a very difficult childhood and then, during his four-year career when he was based in London, he was staying with other people or in hotels. So when he was here at 23 Brook Street, it was the only place he called home and the only place with his name on the rent invoices.

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"To furnish his flat, he bought high-end Persian rugs that in today’s money would be worth about £30,000, the receipts show. It’s a really interesting insight into what his life behind his rock star image looked like for this brief moment, but also how it could have looked if he had lived a little bit longer and then settled down properly."



The exhibition opens on June 19 at 23 Brook Street, London, W1K 4HB.