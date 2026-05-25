Pallas singer Alan Reed calls time on live performance with farewell Glasgow show in September
Alan Reed announced his diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease back in 2025
Pallas singer and solo artist in his own right, Alan Reed, has announced that his upcoming show at Glasgow's G2 venue in Reed's hometown with his band Daughter's Of Expediency on September 4, will be his very last live performance.
Reed and his band have a short run of dates on their The Last Dance tour throughout the UK in September.
"It’s time to put away childish things, and there’s nothing more childish than a guy in his sixties pretending he’s in his twenties," says Reed. "Besides, I have Parkinson’s now and I don’t know beyond the next six months how I’m going to be. I’d rather go out on a high. Planning gigs is no way to do it. If you know anything about Parkinson’s it’s that stress should be avoided at all costs. And planning gigs is very stressful.
"Which is why I will no longer be doing the 5th of September in Veruna. It became very stressful and expensive as a one-off. So blame the costs associated with the war in the Middle East as well as those associated with Brexit!!"
Reed announced his Parkinson's diagnosis in March 2025, but has been performing live sporadically as well as completing work on a new Pallas album. You can read a review of Reed's recent performance at Winter's End Festival in the brand new issue of Prog Magazine.
Following Reed's final live dates, Reed will join former colleagues on September 18 as he walks along the canals from Bowling in the West, to Leith in the East. Last year he walked the West Highland Way and raised over £7K.
You can see the full list of Reed's live dates below.
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Alan Reed And The Daughter's Of Expediency The Last Dance tour dates
Sep 1: Southampton The 1865
Sep 2: London 229
Sep 3: Sheffield West Street Live
Sep 4: Glashow G2
Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.
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