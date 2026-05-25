Pallas singer Alan Reed calls time on live performance with farewell Glasgow show in September

Pallas singer and solo artist in his own right, Alan Reed, has announced that his upcoming show at Glasgow's G2 venue in Reed's hometown with his band Daughter's Of Expediency on September 4, will be his very last live performance.

Reed and his band have a short run of dates on their The Last Dance tour throughout the UK in September.

"It’s time to put away childish things, and there’s nothing more childish than a guy in his sixties pretending he’s in his twenties," says Reed. "Besides, I have Parkinson’s now and I don’t know beyond the next six months how I’m going to be. I’d rather go out on a high. Planning gigs is no way to do it. If you know anything about Parkinson’s it’s that stress should be avoided at all costs. And planning gigs is very stressful.

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"Which is why I will no longer be doing the 5th of September in Veruna. It became very stressful and expensive as a one-off. So blame the costs associated with the war in the Middle East as well as those associated with Brexit!!"

Reed announced his Parkinson's diagnosis in March 2025, but has been performing live sporadically as well as completing work on a new Pallas album. You can read a review of Reed's recent performance at Winter's End Festival in the brand new issue of Prog Magazine.

Following Reed's final live dates, Reed will join former colleagues on September 18 as he walks along the canals from Bowling in the West, to Leith in the East. Last year he walked the West Highland Way and raised over £7K.

You can see the full list of Reed's live dates below.

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(Image credit: Press)

Sep 1: Southampton The 1865

Sep 2: London 229

Sep 3: Sheffield West Street Live

Sep 4: Glashow G2