Exclusive Magenta Tarot bundle with limited edition t-shirt on sale now!

Welsh proggers Magenta release their brand new studio album, Tarot, today. Fans have been waiting for the follow-up to 2020's Masters Of Illusion album for six years, and Prog is happy to report it's been worth the wait.

And Prog has teamed up with the band to offer fans this world-exclusive limited edition bundle, featuring really cool Magenta stuff you can't get anywhere else.

You can get a limited edition Magenta Tarot t-shirt, a signed lyric sheet for the album's title track, signed by Robert Reed, Christina Booth and Chris Fry alongside a special variant version of the latest version of Prog Magazine boasting a unique Magenta front cover.

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It's unavailable in shops or on merch stands, numbers are limited and the only place you can get the bundle is here, from the Prog online store! Buy yours here!

"I happened to be playing a Renaissance album in the house, and I thought, this," Reed tells us in the new issue of Prog. "Because I remembered how, when we did the first Magenta album 25 years ago, they were a big inspiration for us, mixing the classical overtones with a female singer and a rock band.

“Over the years, the Magenta sound has deviated, with electronics over there, heavier over there, shorter songs at other times. But with this album, we’re definitely harking back to the original Magenta sound. And I think the record is so much better for it.”

Rush grace the front cover of the new issue of Prog, and as well as Magenta, the new issue also features new interviews with Anthony Phillips, Steve Hillage, Spock's Beard, Richard Barbieri, Einar Solberg, Major Parkinson, Green Carnation and more...

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Read about the new issue of Prog here.

Buy your exclusive Magenta bundle here!