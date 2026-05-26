"I said, You’re walking around like you’re God’s gift to rock 'n' roll. I want you out of my studio." Why 4 Non Blondes leader Linda Perry kicked one of the biggest rock superstars of the '90s out of a recording session

Linda Perry, frontwoman of 4 Non Blondes, is arguably best known for her band's 1993 single What's Up, a number one single in twelve European countries. But the 61-year-old singer/songwriter has also carved out an incredibly successful career as a producer, and as a songwriter for other artists, including Gwen Stefani (What You Waiting For?), Christina Aguilera (Beautiful) and Pink (Get The Party Started).

Another artist who Perry has successfully collaborated with is Courtney Love. Perry worked with Love on her 2004 solo album America's Sweetheart, on which she co-wrote nine songs, and also on Hole's 2008 album, Nobody's Daughter. The latter album saw Perry co-write two songs with Love and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, but having Corgan at the album sessions didn't go as anyone had planned, as Perry revealed in a recent interview with NME.



"Courtney Love is an incredibly intelligent woman," Perry tells writer Gary Ryan. "We were working on a record once when Billy Corgan came in and he was a Debbie Downer and ruining the vibe. Courtney and Billy have incredible history together [they once dated, and remain friends], but my band said, 'We can’t continue with this guy.' Finally, I went into the control room, looked at Billy and said: You gotta go, man.



"As Courtney’s eyes bulged, I said: You’re walking around like you’re God’s gift to fucking rock 'n' roll. You’ve got bad energy. I want you out of my studio’. Billy was shocked and left."

"Courtney couldn’t believe I’d kicked him out of my studio, and thought it was ballsy," Perry continued. "Then I realised: Oh, she’s a pussy! Courtney acts like this tough person – and she is. She’s very intimidating, but really she is a bottom. She wants to be kind and wants a hug and she’s very gentle, but she has an armour she puts up. I love her and have had amazing experiences with her.



"The world needs Courtney Love back and I can’t wait for her new record because there isn’t anyone else like her."



Love's as-yet-untitled album is expected this year. She teased the album in a 2024 interview with The Standard, revealing that guest artists set to appear include former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe, godfather to Love and Kurt Cobain's daughter, Frances Bean Cobain, her former Hole bandmate Melissa Auf der Maur, and Echo & The Bunnymen guitarist Will Sargent, who' she said was "elevating songs beyond description".

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