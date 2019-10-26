Vote for the best metal album of the decade

As the end of the 2010s creeps ever closer, now's as good a time as any to reflect on a decade which has shown just how innovative and unique metal can be.

While the old guard – bands such as Anthrax, Megadeth and Metallica – released albums which showed them keeping step with their contemporary counterparts, new blood kept our scenes truly interesting. Just look at the releases from the likes of Lingua Ignota, Venom Prison, Svalbard and Architects for proof of that. Sub genres – and sub-sub genres – were invented, existing ones completely redefined, and future classics unleashed onto the world

Now, as the end of the decade slides into view, we're asking you to cast your mind back over the past 10 years and tell us which albums made the decade for you. We've got you started with a long-list below, but it's by no means exhaustive, so there's an option to add your own at the bottom. You're allowed 10 votes – one for each year, perhaps? – so make them count. If you want to add 10 of your own entries, just separate each nomination with a comma. We'll count the first 10 you list.

We'll be releasing the results at the end of the year, so be sure to check back then to see how your favourites fared.