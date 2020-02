Amorphis are heading to Wembley Arena this weekend to support the mighty Nightwish, and for those uninitiated in their ways we’ve got a quick guide for you.

Guitarist Esa Holopainen talks to Metal Hammer about the three songs he suggests as an introduction to Amorphis. Picked from the band’s earlier and latest albums, Esa reveals the trio of tracks you need to listen to that show “what Amorphis is about” as well as showing “a different side of the band”.

Check it out.

VIDEO: Amorphis on Finland's high quantity of metal bands