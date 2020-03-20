The show must go on: how music is adapting and innovating

2020 has been a shitshow. And as gigs get cancelled and revenue opportunities for bands are stifled, musicians are going to find more and more inventive ways of sharing their music and generating an income.

There are ways in which you can help.

But we know something else. We know that the musicians we've loved for years and the new bands we're just getting to know will step up. Unable to perform live, they're going to get creative in ways we've never seen. Labels are going to do things they've never done before. Platforms will find new ways helping.

People are going to innovate. And under the most trying of circumstances, stars will be born.

We don't know what to expect, but it's going to be interesting. We're going to share those stories, and bring you a little closer to a music business doing things differently.

March 20

Canadian rockers The Wild - who we described as "absolutely reeking of rot-gut moonshine and hi-octane gasoline" have announced a quarantine concert. It'll take place Saturday March 21 at 8pm GMT. You can tune in on their Facebok page. “In a time where our genre has never seemed more lost, we stay the course,” says lead vocalist and guitarist, Dylan Villain, “some of us still believe in rock and roll music and this album is for those of us that do.”

Bandsintown has announced two new features aimed at helping music fans and artists cope with event cancellations. Watch Live is a service that allows the artists listed on their platform to promote their livestreams, while next week will see a Bandsintown Live Music Marathon raise money for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Tuk Smith, former leader of Biters and now frontman for Atlanta's Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts, is taking requests for songs he'll perform live from his home. Read more.

From 7am UK time today and 7am tomorrow (midnight-midnight PCT), Bandcamp are waiving their usual cut and directing 100% of sales revenue to their artists. Read more.

March 19

Napalm Records have launched a website to not only keep fans informed about tour postponements and cancellations, but to also help artists. The website – which will be updated on a regular basis – will also provide details on artists’ crowdfunding drives, live streams and more. Read more.