Devon Allman - The 10 Records That Changed My Life

Devon Allman got into music at a very early age.

“Music actually became important to me before the age of five, when I would sing along to the radio and also to records. I would even gather family members into the living room and give them what I’d laughingly call ‘concerts’; I should apologise to them now for inflicting myself on them. So, sorry guys.”

Allman became dedicated to studying the minutae of albums. He was a complete addict. “I studied records for hours…the lyrics, liner notes…everything. I was a total obsessive.” Even now, Allman admits he still get moved by discovering exciting new music. And he reveals that a lot of young bands have moved him in recent times.

“Absolutely. There is always good music being made. In the last 10 years I have fallen in love with the likes of Jason Isbell, Alabama Shakes, Death Cab For Cutie, The Shins, Beirut, Owen Campbell, Santigold, The Decemberists, Lucero and so so many more.It’s an ongoing passion for me.”

Here are the 10 albums which changed Allman’s life.

The Beatles - Rubber Soul (1965)

“This was my first record, so it obviously means a lot to me. The song In My Life really blew my mind at a very young age. I was probably aged about six when I heard this song, and also the entire album. I wore my copy out by playing it over and over again. I loved the lyrics and melodies. That’s what made the impact.”

Wings - Greatest Hits (1978)

“Now I got this record when I was aged seven, and hung the poster, which was given away free with the album, on my wall. Every song was so stellar. I loved how rocking both Jet and Live And Let Die were. I recently rebought the vinyl version of the album, and it had the poster still intact inside the sleeve! You know what? I put it back on my wall, but this time in my music room. Well, it seemed to be the right thing to do.”

Iron Maiden - The Number Of The Beast (1982)

“My best friend in the fifth grade at school, when I was 10 or 11, brought this album into school. And I got really hooked on it. The creepy intro to the title track and the infectious drum beat on Run To The Hills… that’s what got me into the album. This is where my love for metal began.”

Curtis Mayfield - Curtis (1970)

“After hearing that Jimi Hendrix no less was a big Curtis fan I had to check him out. Move On Up from this album is probably my favourite song of all time. And I ended up getting a portrait tattoo of Curtis on my left bicep. That’s fandom for you!”

The Cure - Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me (1987)

“Someone gave me a cassette copy of this record in high school – yes, that’s right a cassette copy! It was an instant love affair for me. What I really enjoy about it is that this album is just so moody and atmospheric. Such a gorgeous record.”

Rolling Stones - Sticky Fingers (1971)

“I once took a two week trip to San Francisco in my early 20s, and picked this up at a truck stop because I had not brought any CDs along with me. I was worried about only having this record to listen to for the whole time, but it ended up being all I needed. Moonlight Mile is such a deep track.”

Santana - Moonflower (1977)

“You know, now I have forgotten about how I got turned onto this. It may have been a suggestion from Warren Haynes. But it has certainly made its mark on me. The song Flor d’Luna always remains a big inspiration and influence.”

John Coltrane - My Favorite Things (1961)

“Well, all I have to say about this album is that, for me it’s the perfect record to play while cooking and eating a lovely dinner. I play it often. The combination of food and this great music is irresistible.!”

Jimi Hendrix - Are You Experienced (1967)

“Ah, the line ‘If you can just…get yo…mind togetha….’. from the album’s title track. Amazing.This whole album is such a treasure trove. I am convinced Jimi was an alien. There will never be another like him. For me, like so many, he left an indelible mark and this album certainly changed my life.”

Steely Dan - Aja (1977)

“Steely Dan permeated the American airwaves in the 70s. They were just all over the place. The ability to combine catchy songs, with depth, soul and instrumental mastery is an elusive art. But the Dan always nailed this. Like nobody else. Just listen to Aja, and you’ll understand.”

